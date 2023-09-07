The Ligonier Valley Lady Rams volleyball team fell to 1-1 Tuesday night when it was defeated by Burrell in four sets.
After the Lady Rams lost the first two sets they showed some resilience, fighting back to win the third set 25-19 to keep themselves in the match. They would almost get to bring the match to a winner-take-all fifth set, but Burrell managed to hold them off 25-23 to secure the win.
The first two sets were a little more comfortable for Burrell, as it won 25-15 and 25-10 to jump out to an early lead.
Tyler Monticue had four aces, seven assists and seven kills in the loss. Teammate Abby Tutino contributed two aces as well.
Saylor Clise and Lacy Sosko also had solid nights for Ligonier Valley. Clise had seven assists while Sosko had nine kills and four blocks.
The Lady Rams’ junior varsity squad did not suffer the same fate, adding some positivity to the night by defeating Burrell, 25-23 and 25-17, in two sets for the win.
Statistically, Kya Hegan and Sydnee Foust both contributed two aces. Natalie Nemeth had five kills in the win as well. This bumped the Lady Rams’ JV team to 2-0 on the season.
Ligonier Valley will be back in action later this week when it travels to take on Derry Area on Thursday.
Anthony DiCerbo can be reached at adicerbo@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.