Ligonier Valley

The Ligonier Valley Lady Rams volleyball team fell to 1-1 Tuesday night when it was defeated by Burrell in four sets.

After the Lady Rams lost the first two sets they showed some resilience, fighting back to win the third set 25-19 to keep themselves in the match. They would almost get to bring the match to a winner-take-all fifth set, but Burrell managed to hold them off 25-23 to secure the win.

Anthony DiCerbo can be reached at adicerbo@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

