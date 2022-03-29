The boys and girls Ligonier Valley track and field teams are looking to get back to some semblance of normal this year.
Last year was both teams’ first year in the WPIAL, and it was also a season that was plagued by COVID-19 interruptions.
“We are hoping to get back to where we were last year,” LV boys head coach Josh Suszek said. “We made the section playoffs. We lost in the playoffs, but we had a lot of good individual success. We have a lot of guys that are coming back.”
The girls’ team is facing a rebuilding year, but assistant coach Trish Majhan also hopes to get a spot in the playoffs.
“Half this team, like right down the middle are brand new,” Majhan said. “It is like a rebuilding year, but at the same time, it is only our second year in WPIALs, so we are hoping that we can get into the WPIAL team championship.”
For Suszek, it was also his first year as the boys’ head coach.
“Last year was my first year as a head coach, It was a wild and crazy year,” he said. “There is more of a sense of normalcy this year. We finished 3-1 last year and two of them… Derry forfeited one because of COVID-19 and Leechburg another. This year will feel like a long season compared (to last’s).”
Suszek has a good core of seniors coming back this year to help anchor the team and give leadership to the underclassmen.
“Obviously the big feature is Miles Higgins,” he said “We are really excited to have him back. He is the number one returning guy from AA. He has been working hard, so we are hoping he can make a run at the state championship. There is a lot of promise for our pole vaulter, Chris Saversky, a senior. There is a Khorter Drury. We have a good group of senior cores. There is Issac Piper as the 110-hurdler runner. He missed out on states by a fraction of a second last year. He is looking to come back and make a splash this year. Tucker Klotz made states for cross country. He has been an awesome leader for my underclassmen.”
Suszek uses a sandwich as a metaphor for the makeup of this year’s team.
“We are like a sandwich; we have 12 seniors, 12 freshmen and then we are like six and six for sophomores and juniors,” he said. “We have 42 guys this year. We had 33 last year. We are happy numbers-wise.”
That team is looking ahead at certain meets to make their splash.
“We have the United Invitational. It will be good to go back to District 6 and see our old revivals I guess,” he said. “There is a lot of good competition there. The county meet at Latrobe, the WCCA, the coaches’ meet on April 30, it is a big meet. We are hoping to make more of a splash this year. We didn’t do too hot there (last year), so we are hoping to have more guys score there this year. We will have some individuals go to the Baldwin meets. It falls on our prom day, but some guys are willing to give up their prom.”
One thing that will take up Suszek and Majhan’s time in the pre-season and the first few weeks of the regular season is getting each athlete to their particular strength/event. It is a task that is made more difficult as Ligonier Valley has no track-and-field program at the middle-school level.
“With no middle school team, (there are a lot of) raw guys that we are trying to figure out what are they going to do. We are trying to find a niche for everybody,” Suszek said. “It is probably the biggest struggle in these first couple of weeks. We are trying to find where people go and we are really behind the eight ball because we don’t have a middle-school team. Our AD Joe Skura is working to get something in place.”
Majhan echoes his sentiment.
“We have to figure out where this new talent goes,” she said. “We have a lot of strong returning athletes that we hopefully can have the new ones piggyback on and learn something out of it. I was nervous at first, but then I had them do a sign up sheet. Then I realized we had the events filled out with people, we are not in trouble. We don’t have a junior-high program; it is our biggest obstacle. I’ve begged Ligonier for years that I would do it for free to just do a club or intramural. I thought it would be good to do a middle-school club and they could come learn from us. Just imagine how well you could have done if you had started in seventh grade.”
