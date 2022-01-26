Ligonier Valley boys’ basketball hit quadruple figures on Tuesday night — and it had nothing to do with the scoreboard.
Ligonier Valley secured its 1,000th win in program history with a 69-56 home victory over East Allegheny in WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 action.
“It is a great milestone for the school and community to reach 1,000 wins,” Ligonier Valley coach Tim Gustin said. “Our team is happy to be the ones to reach it, but there is a long history of teams and players before us who have paved the way.”
Ligonier Valley (5-3 in the section, 8-8 overall) reached the program milestone thanks to three players reaching double-digit scoring, led by Jaicob Hollick’s 23 points and 10 rebounds. Matthew Marinchak added 20 points and five assists, and Dylan Rhoades chipped in 16. Haden Sierocky finished with eight points and eight rebounds.
The Rams held a 20-11 scoring edge in the first quarter and led 34-29 at halftime. They maintained a 35-27 edge in the second half, including a 20-13 clip in the final frame.
“We are glad to get another good section win, and we had balanced scoring with Hollick, Marinchak and Rhodes all in double digits,” Gustin said. “We know every section game will be a battle and we need to keep playing our best to get in position clinch a playoff spot.”
Mike Smith finished with 23 points to pace East Allegheny (2-5 section, 6-10 overall), which has lost four in a row.
According to team historian Doug Kurtz, Ligonier Valley’s all-time record as a program sits at 1,000-1,043.
These games, he noted, make up the combined record for all Ligonier high school boys’ basketball teams dating back to 1924, including the Ligonier Tigers, Ligonier Mountaineers, Ligonier Valley Mountaineers, Ligonier Valley Mounties and Ligonier Valley Rams
Of the 1,000 program wins, 545 victories took place at home, 347 were away, and 108 were at neutral sites.
The program’s first game was a 32-30 loss to the Greensburg Juniors on Jan. 29, 1924. Its first win came less than three months later, on March 18, 1924, when it defeated the Latrobe Seniors, 29-26.
Win No. 500 for the program came in a 78-40 victory over Westmont-Hilltop on Dec. 18, 1981.
Of Ligonier’s wins, the most — 63 total — came against Blairsville, which recently combined with Saltsburg to form the River Valley School District.
According to Kurtz, Ligonier Valley’s all-time winningest head coaches include Kurt Mattern, who won 159 games from 1995-2007; Chuck Hurt, who won 144 from 1971-84, and Carl Waugaman, who won 102 from 1938-43.
Additionally, Todd Hepner won 124 games leading the Rams. That included 73 victories at Ligonier Valley through 2018, along with 51 wins at Laurel Valley from 2005-10 before the school consolidated with Ligonier Valley.
Kurtz noted that Bolivar, New Florence and Laurel Valley high schools also combined for about 900 wins, none of which are included in Ligonier Valley’s 1,000-victory total. Andy Pahach was head coach for 521 of those 900-some wins, including 32 years at Laurel Valley through 1984 and four years at Bolivar.
Ligonier Valley returns to the court at 6 p.m. Friday when it hosts Greater Latrobe in an exhibition contest. The junior varsity game will be played at 4:30 p.m. while the LV girls’ basketball team will play North Star at 7:30 p.m., also at home.
“We will get back to practice and work to get ready for a tough game vs Greater Latrobe on Friday,” Gustin said of the Class 5A Wildcats. “We know they play fast and will pressure us full court for 32 minutes and we need to be ready to handle that.”
