Today, the Ligonier Valley softball team will get its shot at accomplishing something no other team in school history has done: Winning a state championship.
The Lady Rams (22-2) meet District 4 champion Line Mountain (22-3) in the PIAA Class 2A state softball championship game, scheduled for 11 a.m. today at Penn State University’s Beard Field. The game is slated to be streamed live on PCNTV.com.
After falling, 3-1, in the WPIAL semifinals against Shenango, Ligonier Valley has strung four victories in a row to reach the state championship — only the fifth team from Ligonier Valley or Laurel Valley to accomplish that feat. The sister schools consolidated in 2010.
The Laurel Valley boys’ basketball team reached the state championship game in 1969, 1970, 1971, and most recently in 1981. Ligonier Valley softball is the first girls team to advance to the state championship game in school history.
The Lady Rams reached the PIAA championship game following a 6-1 route of Union City during Monday’s state semifinal at Slippery Rock University. Junior pitcher Maddie Griffin had 12 strikeouts during another dominant performance in the circle in that game. She allowed just one run, a seventh-inning homer, in addition to two hits and a pair of walks.
Meanwhile, Ligonier Valley’s opponent in the championship — Line Mountain — shut out rival Williams Valley, 1-0, to reach the state title game. Line Mountain is located north of Harrisburg.
Griffin improved to 19-2 this season. She has allowed 11 runs (seven earned) on 22 hits for a 0.36 earned-run average. Her impressive resume also includes: 16 shutouts, 11 no-hitters, four perfect games and 299 strikeouts in 135 innings this season. She has issued 39 walks and hit 11 batters.
Griffin also leads the way offensively with 37 hits and a .493 average with six doubles, two triples 12 RBI and 30 runs scored. Haley Boyd has 29 hits and a .460 average with four doubles, five triples, 24 RBI and 21 runs. Johnston has tallied 25 hits and a .385 average with five doubles, two triples, 15 RBI and 16 runs scored. Vargulish also has 20 hits with three doubles, 20 RBI, 14 runs and a .308 average, while Wallace is batting .316 with 18 hits, seven doubles, 10 RBI and 10 runs. Piper also has 12 RBI, 14 runs and four doubles.
Ligonier Valley has outscored the opposition 139-11 in 23 games this season. The Lady Rams edged Sharpsville, 3-2, in the first round of the state tournament before shutting out Chestnut Ridge, 1-0, in five innings during a quarterfinal-round game that began at Mount Aloysius College and concluded without a pitch ever being thrown on the artificial turf at Central Cambria High School.
For Line Mountain, Kya Matter tossed a two-hit shutout and scored the game’s only run in the first inning against Williams Valley in the semifinal. Line Mountain hasn’t lost a game since May 12, a 4-1 setback against Shikellamy. Williams Valley also scored 14 runs against Line Mountain in April, one of just three losses.
The Lady Eagles have won 11 straight, outscoring the opposition 66-2 during that span with nine shutouts, including three straight. Line Mountain hasn’t allowed a run since a 2-1 victory against Wyalusing on June 5. The Lady Eagles blanked District 2 champion Elk Lake in the opening round of the state playoffs (6-0), and District 3 champion Brandywine Heights (4-0) before Monday’s shutout of District 11 champion Williams Valley.
