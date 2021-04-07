A hot start and a strong finish allowed the Ligonier Valley baseball team to continue its early-season run.
The Rams won their first section game of the season, defeating host East Allegheny, 5-2, during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 game played Tuesday.
The Rams won their WPIAL return game a little more than a week ago in a home exhibition contest against Greensburg Salem. Ligonier Valley followed it up with a three-inning rout of Jeannette two days later and earned its first WPIAL section victory on Tuesday. Ligonier Valley spent the last 50 years as a member of PIAA District 6 – the previous 20 in the Heritage Conference – before recently returning to the WPIAL.
Ligonier Valley is now 3-0 overall and 1-0 in section play. The Rams, who won the District 6 Heritage Conference title in 2019, have outscored the opposition by a 27-6 margin through three games.
George Golden led the charge on Tuesday with two hits, including a double, while Haden Sierocky also singled and scored. Mason Seftas crossed twice, Grant Dowden scored a run, while Connor Tunstall and Jacob Bleehash both had hits and combined to drive in three runs, as the Rams pounded out five runs on five hits.
Bleehash picked up the mound victory, as he allowed two earned runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and three walks in five innings. Seftas and Nick Beitel combined to strikeout three without allowing a run, a hit or a walk in two clean innings.
Ligonier Valley opened the game with three runs during the Rams’ first at bat. East Allegheny got two runs back in the top of the third, but that was it, as the Rams pulled away for good with two runs of their own in the bottom of the inning.
Ligonier Valley pitching kept East Allegheny off the board for the final four innings, as the Rams were able to maintain their three-run margin.
Holmes took the loss on the hill, as he allowed five runs, four earned, on four hits with four-and-a-third innings with six strikeouts and three walks. Cahill paced East Allegheny with two singles, while Smonetta singled and scored for the Wildcats, who plated two runs on six hits.
East Allegheny fell to 0-1 in the section and 0-3 overall. The Wildcats suffered a 12-6 exhibition loss at Freeport Area to start the season and followed with a shutout loss at Serra Catholic prior to Tuesday’s defeat at Ligonier Valley. The Rams and Wildcats are scheduled to square off again, 3:45 p.m. today for the second contest of the two-game set at East Allegheny, as the WPIAL agreed to play section games on back-to-back days.
———
E. Allegheny Ligonier Valley ab r h ab r h
Cahill 3 0 2 Beitel 2 0 0 Junisic 3 0 1 Sierocky 4 1 1 Rayman 4 0 0 Dowden 1 1 0 Connors 3 0 1 Seftas 2 2 0 C Holmes 3 0 1 Golden 3 1 2 N Holmes 1 0 0 Tunstall 3 0 1 Janosko 3 0 0 Bleehash 3 0 1 Kuerig 1 0 0 Lawson 0 0 0 Kinchler 1 0 0 Schreyer 3 0 0 Bercko 1 0 0 Mills 3 0 0 Smonetta 3 1 1 McCulty 0 0 0 Walcko 0 1 0
Totals 26 2 6 Totals 24 5 5E. Allegheny 002 000 0 — 2 6 3Lig. Valley 302 000 x — 5 5 0 Doubles: Golden (LV); Cahill (EA) Strikeouts by: Bleehash-8, Seftas-2, Beitel-1 (LV); N Holmes-6, C Holmes-2 (EA) Base on balls by: Bleehash-3, Seftas-0, Beitel-0 (LV); N Holmes-3, C Holmes-0 (EA) Winning pitcher: Jacob Bleehash Losing pitcher: Nathan Holmes
