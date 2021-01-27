The Ligonier Valley wrestling team recently split a WPIAL Class 2A, sub-section 3B dual meet with host Yough and Elizabeth Forward.
The Rams fell, 39-24, to Elizabeth Forward, but bounced back with a 60-6 win against Yough.
Ryan Harbert (145) and Abe Mundorff (160) won by pinfall against the Warriors. Josh Harbert (113) and Jesse Turner (172) scored points for the Rams with a decision. Billy Sugden had a forfeit win at 215-pounds for Ligonier Valley.
Ryan Harbert’s pin against Alexander Wardropper leveled the score, 6-6, against Elizabeth Forward. Mundorff scored six for Ligonier Valley with a pin versus Blake Caruso, and Turner’s 5-4 decision against Richard Prokop gave the Rams a 15-12 lead.
Elizabeth Forward had a pin at 189-pounds, but Sudgen’s forfeit put the Rams back ahead, 21-18.
The Warriors’ heavyweight pinned Ligonier Valley’s Killian McWhorter, but Josh Harbert’s decision tied it at 24. However, Elizabeth Forward wins by a pinfall, decision and forfeit in the final three bouts at 120, 126 and 132 set the final.
There was no match at 106-pounds.
Ligonier Valley’s 54-point win against Yough came via several forfeits.
Picking up forfeit wins for the Rams were: Ryan Harbert (145), Ryan Jones (152), Mundorff (160), Turner (172), McKinley Shearer (189), Sugden (215), McWhorter (285), Josh Harbert (113), James Brown (120) and Bruce Krieger at 132-pounds.
Yough’s Korvyn Johnson pinned John Magnes at 138 in the match’s lone contested bout. There were no matches at 106 and 126-pounds.
LV will travel to Southmoreland, 6 p.m. today.
ELIZABETH FORWARD 39
LIGONIER VALLEY 24
138 — Justin Patton (EF) p. John Manges
145 — Ryan Harbert (LV) p. Alexander Wardropper
152 — Caden Brock (EF) p. Ryan Jones
160 — Abe Mundorff (LV) p. Blake Caruso
172 — Jesse Turner (LV) d. Richard Prokop, 5-4
189 — Tiberius Ten pinned Mckinley Shearer
215 — Billy Sugden (LV) won by forfeit
285 — Nicholas Murphy (EF) p. Killian McWhorter
106 — No match
113 — Josh Harbert (LV) d. Emanuel Gardner, 4-2
120 — Damon Michaels (EF) p. James Brown
126 — Dylan Bruce (EF) won by forfeit
132 — Austin Wilson (EF) d. Bruce Krieger, 6-4
———
LIGONIER VALLEY 60
YOUGH 6
145 — Ryan Harbert (LV) won by forfeit
152 — Ryan Jones (LV) won by forfeit
160 — Abe Mundorff (LV) won by forfeit
172 — Jesse Turner (LV) won by forfeit
189 — Mckinley Shearer (LV) won by forfeit
215 — Billy Sugden (LV) won by forfeit
285 — Killian McWhorter (LV) won by forfeit
106 — No match
113 — Josh Harbert (LV) won by forfeit
120 — James Brown (LV) won by forfeit
126 — No match
132 — Bruce Krieger (LV) won by forfeit
138 — Korvyn Johnson (Y) p. John Manges
