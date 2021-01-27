The Ligonier Valley wrestling team recently split a WPIAL Class 2A, sub-section 3B dual meet with host Yough and Elizabeth Forward.

The Rams fell, 39-24, to Elizabeth Forward, but bounced back with a 60-6 win against Yough.

Ryan Harbert (145) and Abe Mundorff (160) won by pinfall against the Warriors. Josh Harbert (113) and Jesse Turner (172) scored points for the Rams with a decision. Billy Sugden had a forfeit win at 215-pounds for Ligonier Valley.

Ryan Harbert’s pin against Alexander Wardropper leveled the score, 6-6, against Elizabeth Forward. Mundorff scored six for Ligonier Valley with a pin versus Blake Caruso, and Turner’s 5-4 decision against Richard Prokop gave the Rams a 15-12 lead.

Elizabeth Forward had a pin at 189-pounds, but Sudgen’s forfeit put the Rams back ahead, 21-18.

The Warriors’ heavyweight pinned Ligonier Valley’s Killian McWhorter, but Josh Harbert’s decision tied it at 24. However, Elizabeth Forward wins by a pinfall, decision and forfeit in the final three bouts at 120, 126 and 132 set the final.

There was no match at 106-pounds.

Ligonier Valley’s 54-point win against Yough came via several forfeits.

Picking up forfeit wins for the Rams were: Ryan Harbert (145), Ryan Jones (152), Mundorff (160), Turner (172), McKinley Shearer (189), Sugden (215), McWhorter (285), Josh Harbert (113), James Brown (120) and Bruce Krieger at 132-pounds.

Yough’s Korvyn Johnson pinned John Magnes at 138 in the match’s lone contested bout. There were no matches at 106 and 126-pounds.

LV will travel to Southmoreland, 6 p.m. today.

ELIZABETH FORWARD 39

LIGONIER VALLEY 24

138 — Justin Patton (EF) p. John Manges

145 — Ryan Harbert (LV) p. Alexander Wardropper

152 — Caden Brock (EF) p. Ryan Jones

160 — Abe Mundorff (LV) p. Blake Caruso

172 — Jesse Turner (LV) d. Richard Prokop, 5-4

189 — Tiberius Ten pinned Mckinley Shearer

215 — Billy Sugden (LV) won by forfeit

285 — Nicholas Murphy (EF) p. Killian McWhorter

106 — No match

113 — Josh Harbert (LV) d. Emanuel Gardner, 4-2

120 — Damon Michaels (EF) p. James Brown

126 — Dylan Bruce (EF) won by forfeit

132 — Austin Wilson (EF) d. Bruce Krieger, 6-4

LIGONIER VALLEY 60

YOUGH 6

145 — Ryan Harbert (LV) won by forfeit

152 — Ryan Jones (LV) won by forfeit

160 — Abe Mundorff (LV) won by forfeit

172 — Jesse Turner (LV) won by forfeit

189 — Mckinley Shearer (LV) won by forfeit

215 — Billy Sugden (LV) won by forfeit

285 — Killian McWhorter (LV) won by forfeit

106 — No match

113 — Josh Harbert (LV) won by forfeit

120 — James Brown (LV) won by forfeit

126 — No match

132 — Bruce Krieger (LV) won by forfeit

138 — Korvyn Johnson (Y) p. John Manges

