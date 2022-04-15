Ligonier Valley baseball spilt its Class 3A, Section 3 doubleheader with host Deer Lakes on Thursday.
In the first game, Deer Lakes got the 8-3 win. In game two, the Rams inched past the Lancers, 7-6.
Deer Lakes got its offense started when a sacrifice bunt by Tyler Gozzard scored one run in the second inning of game one.
The Lancers pulled away for good with five runs in the third inning.
Jake Thimons homered on the first pitch of his at bat, scoring two runs.
Justin Brannagan was the winning pitcher for Deer Lakes, where i he surrendered three runs on five hits over five innings, striking out three. Dustin Rape threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Nick Beitel took the loss for Ligonier Valley. The righthander went two-and-a-third innings, allowing four runs on two hits and striking out one.
The Rams tallied two home runs on the day. Beitel went deep in the third inning, while teammate Grant Dowden had a long ball also in the third inning.
Ligonier Valley tallied seven hits on the day.
Dowden and Haden Sierocky all managed two hits apiece for the Rams.
In game two, a walk-off single propelled Ligonier Valley to a decisive, dramatic victory over the Lancers. The game was tied 6-6, with the Rams batting in the bottom of the seventh when Nick Beitel singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run.
Ligonier Valley collected 11 hits and Deer Lakes had 12 in the high-scoring affair.
The Rams took an early lead in the second inning. Noah Lawson singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.
Deer Lakes scored three runs in the third inning. The offensive onslaught was led by Justin Brannagan, John Lisotto, and Jake Thimons, who all drove in runs.
Adam Moreland led the Rams to victory on the mound. The pitcher lasted two-and-two-thirds innings, allowing four hits and two runs.
Dustin Rape took the loss for Deer Lakes. undefined lasted one-third of an inning, allowing two hits and five runs.
Jacob Danka started the game for Deer Lakes, where he surrendered two runs on seven hits over six innings, striking out seven.
Haden Sierocky started the game for Ligonier Valley. The lefty went four- and-a-third innings, allowing four runs on eight hits and striking out four
Ligonier Valley racked up 11 hits on the day with Beitel and Dowden each managing three hits to lead the Rams.
Ligonier Valley will travel to Derry Area on April 19 for another Class 3A, Section 3 contest.
–––––
Lig. Valley 3 Deer Lakes 8
ab r h ab r h
Beitel 2 1 1 Robson 3 1 1 Sierocky 3 1 1 Brannagan 2 2 1 Golden 4 0 1 Lisotto 2 0 0 Dowden 4 1 2 Danka 3 1 0 Harbert 4 0 0 Cochran 2 2 1 Lawson 1 0 0 Geis 3 0 0 Schreyer 3 0 0 Kijowski 3 1 1 Tunstall 4 0 1 Thimons 3 1 3 Moreland 3 0 0 Gozzard 1 0 0
Totals 28 3 6 Totals 23 8 7 LV 003 000 0 — 371 DL 015 200 0 — 874 Doubles: DL: Robson. Home runs: LV: Beitel, Dowden. DL: Cochran, Thimons. Strikeouts by: LV: Beitel-1. DL: Brannagan-3 Winning pitcher: Justin Brannagan. Losing pitcher: Nick Beitel.
–––––
Deer Lakes 6 Ligonier Valley 7 ab r h ab r h
Robson 4 1 1 Beitel 5 1 3 Brannagan 4 2 2 Lawson 3 1 1 Lisotto 4 1 3 Sierocky 3 1 1 Danka 3 0 1 Dowden 3 1 3 Cochran 3 1 0 Golden 4 1 1 Thimons 2 0 1 Harbert 3 1 0 Love 1 0 0 Schreyer 3 1 0 Kijowski 3 0 0 Tunstall 3 0 1 Geis 4 0 3 Foust 1 0 0 Rossi 3 1 1 Faas 1 0 0 Johnston 1 0 0 Moreland 1 0 1
Totals 31 6 12 Totals 31 7 11DL 013 002 0 — 61213LV 020 000 5 — 7113 Doubles: DL: Brannagan, Danka. LV: Beitel. Triples: DL: Geis. Strikeouts by: DL: Rape-0. LV: Moreland-0. Winning pitcher: Adam Moreland. Losing pitcher: Dustin Rape.
