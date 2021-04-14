Tucker Klotz and Miles Higgins each won three events as Ligonier Valley split a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 7 home meet against Burrell on Tuesday at Weller Field.
The Ligonier Valley boys recorded 12 first-place finishes, including wins in all seven field events. The Rams won 88-61.
The Ligonier Valley girls captured 10 events during a 82.5-66.5 defeat.
Both teams are 1-1 overall.
Klotz won the 1600 (5:07), 800 (2:18.87) and 3200 in 11:33.6. Meanwhile, Higgins won three field events: Long jump (17-7), triple jump (36-6 1/2) and javelin with a 177-0 — a new personal record.
Ivan Wieczorek earned first-place finishes in both the shot (35-9) and discus with a 83-0. John Manges won pole vault (12-0), Wes Smykal won high jump (5-8), while Logan Glotfelty captured the 300 hurdles in :52.40.
The team of Klotz, Nolan Plummer, Smykal and Ryan Zimmerman won the 3200 relay in 9:20.80.
On the girls side, Tatum Hoffman placed first in high jump (5-0), long jump (15-0) and triple jump with a 33-7. Maddie Smith collected wins in the 1600 (5:53) and 3200 in 12:56.
Carol Woods won the 400 (1:08.3), Mara Myers captured the 800 (2:39.4), Paige Caldwell won discus (83-0) and Sarah Sheeder had the longest mark in javelin with a 77-0.
The team of Myers, Woods, Abby Painter and Sheeder won the 1600 relay in 4:34.8.
Ligonier Valley is scheduled to host Leechburg Area in a section meet, 4 p.m. Thursday at Weller Field.
———
(BOYS)
LIGONIER VALLEY 88
BURRELL 61
3200 relay — Ligonier Valley (Klotz, Plummer, Smykal, R Zimmerman); 9:20.80
110 hurdles — Campbell (B), Glotfelty (LV), Fenner (B); :20.55
100 — Wurzer (B), Kondisko (LV), Kleckner (B); :11.30
1600 — Klotz (LV), Smykal (LV), Wass (B); 5:07
400 — Guerrini (B), K Drury (LV), Smola (B); :52.40
400 relay — Burrell (Wurzer, Guerrini, Kleckiner, Callahan); :45.9
300 hurdles — Glotfelty (LV), Aliyetti (B); :52.40
800 — Klotz (LV), Wass (B), Brisendine (LV); 2:18.87
200 — Wurzer (B), Kleckner (B), Arnone (LV); :24.0
3200 — Klotz (LV), Zimmerman (LV), Platt (B); 11:33.6
1600 relay — Burrell (Wurzer, Guerrini, Kleckner, Callahan); 3:40.40
High jump — Smykal (LV), Crousher (B), Ciuffeltti (B); 5-8
Pole Vault — Manges (LV), Saversky (LV), Koziarski (B); 12-0
Long jump — Higgins (LV), Ferra (B), Ciuffoletti (B); 17-7
Triple jump — Higgins (LV), Ferra (B), Brisendine (LV); 36-6 1/2
Shot — Wieczorek (LV), Rankin (LV), Ferra (B); 35-9
Discus — Wieczorek (LV), Quinn (B), Rankin (LV); 107-8
Javelin — Higgins (LV), Kondisko (LV), Fenner (B); 177-0
---
(GIRLS)
BURRELL 82.5
LIGONIER VALLEY 66.5
3200 relay — Burrell (Highes, Nesko, Leger, Brackett); 10:46.3
100 hurdles — Smola (B), Mathabel (B), Auman (LV); :17.5
100 — Rusiewicz (B), Painter (LV), C Woods (LV); :12.6
1600 — M Smith (LV), Nesko (B), Myers (LV); 5:53
400 — C Woods (LV), Mia (B), Hughes (B); 1:08.3
400 relay — Burrell (Fenoglietto, Ruggeri, Rusiewicz, Walsh); :53.1
300 hurdles — Mathabel (B), Smola (B), Sheeder (LV); :53.6
800 — Myers (LV), Brockett (B), Wallace (LV); 2:39.4
200 — Rusiewicz (B), Walsh (B), Painter (LV); :27.2
3200 — Smith (LV), Leger (B), Bauer (B); 12:56
1600 relay — Ligonier Valley (Myers, Woods, Painter, Sheeder); 4:34.8
High jump — Hoffman (LV), Woods (LV), Puschnigg (LV); 5-0
Pole vault — Waldarczyk (B), Hornack (B); 6-6
Long jump — Hoffman (LV), Mathabel (B), Auman (LV); 15-0
Triple jump — Hoffman (LV), Highes (B), Pierce (LV); 33-7
Shot — Watkins (B), Quinn (B), Caldwell (LV), Stevenson (B); 30-9
Discus — Caldwell (LV), Usko (B), Quinn (B); 83-0
Javelin — Sheeder (LV), Watkins (B), Caldwell (LV); 77-0
