The Ligonier Valley softball team begins its PIAA Class 2A playoff journey Monday afternoon.
The Lady Rams (19-2) face District 10 champion Sharpsville (14-6) in the First Round, 3 p.m. today at Slippery Rock University.
If Ligonier Valley advances, it will play the winner of District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge and WPIAL runner-up Shenango in the quarterfinal-round on Thursday at a time and site to be determined.
The Lady Rams fell, 3-1, against Shenango in the district semifinals during a game played over two days. Shenango lost to three-time defending WPIAL champion Laurel, 6-5, in the title game.
Top-seeded Ligonier Valley bounced back from its semifinals defeat with a 4-0 victory against No. 3 Frazier in the third-place consolation game. Junior ace Maddie Griffin threw her 15th shutout of the season.
Griffin twirled a no-hitter against Shenango but made two costly errors in the same play which led to three runs crossing the plate before play was suspended due to inclement weather. The Lady Rams dug back in when play resumed the following day, cutting the deficit to two runs, but couldn’t make up the difference.
Griffin has thrown four perfect games to go along with 11 no-hitters and 15 shutouts. In 116 innings pitched, she has recorded 267 strikeouts, touting a 16-2 record. She has allowed just eight runs all season — four earned — along with 16 hits in 18 games. She has a .241 ERA this season.
Offensively, Griffin also leads the teams in hits — 33 — and batting average at .500. She has 11 RBI and a team-high 27 runs. Sophomore Haley Boyd has 23 RBI and a .475 batting average, to go along with five triples. Senior Kailey Johnston bats .400 with five doubles and 11 RBI, while senior Bella Vargulish has driven in 20 runs and scored 12.
Sophomore Ruby Wallace bats .313 with four doubles. Also in the lineup are: Senior Eden Krouse (.283, two doubles), senior Annabella Schueltz (.217, one double), freshman Cheyenne Piper (.204, 12 RBI), senior Jordan Hofecker (.200, five RBI) and Payton LaVale has five hits.
Ligonier Valley captured the Section 3 title this season with a perfect 11-0 record in its return to the WPIAL after spending the past 50 years as a member of District 6.
Ligonier Valley last made the state playoffs in 2017 when the Lady Rams played in District 6 and lost against Ellwood City, 6-0, in the opening round that season. The Lady Rams advanced to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs twice since 2010. The Lady Rams lost against Riverside, the WPIAL champion, in 2013, and they fell against District 4 champion Montgomery in 2010.
