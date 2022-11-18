The Westmoreland County Coaches Association is adding an all-star volleyball game to its calendar.

The inaugural all-star game will be held at Ligonier Valley High School on Nov. 22. The start time is set for. 6 p.m. and will cost $5.

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

