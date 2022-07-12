While Ligonier Valley School District continues to take applications for custodial and cafeteria staff members along with substitute teachers, the district also is hoping to fill the need for an athletic trainer before football heat camp begins on Aug. 8.
Ligonier Valley contracts through In-Sync Rehabilitation Services, and LVHS graduate Brock Weaver, doctor of physical therapy and owner of the business, said he’s searching for the candidate to serve the district’s athletes.
“Right now, I have the advertisement on Indeed, and we don’t seem to be getting anyone,” said Weaver. “We want to have the person in place so our athletes are well taken care for the start of the fall sports season.”
While Weaver acknowledged that the athletic trainer position is only part-time, the candidate can earn full-time work by assisting in the clinic. “We are absolutely conscientious of the schedule of the athletic trainer and won’t push the person to extremes, but would absolutely appreciate their assistance in the clinic along with their duties with the school.”
The job duties for the position include complete coverage of the sports programs at Ligonier Valley, including athlete assessments, practices, and event coverage and Weaver hopes the individual will assist in the expansion of the student-trainer program, supply recommendation, and management. Certification and license is necessary and new grads are encouraged to apply. The salary is posted as “from $30,000 a year.”
“We definitely need someone to fill this role,” said Ligonier Valley Athletic Director Joe Skura. “Our athletes rely on the trainer for several areas of assistance, and this is a positive, integral part of our athletics program at Ligonier Valley. I highly encourage anyone who may be interested, and is qualified, to apply for this opportunity.”
For more information, contact Weaver at 724-532-3422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.