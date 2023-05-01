20230328-LVSierocky.jpg

Haden Sierocky on the mound for the Ligonier Valley Rams in a game from early in the season.

 BULLETIN FILE PHOTO

When the Ligonier Valley football team made its anticipated return to the WPIAL in the fall of 2020, Haden Sierocky was front and center for the Rams. As a sophomore, Sierocky started at QB and helped lead LV to a winning record. Two years later and in a different position, Sierocky served as a catalyst as Ligonier Valley secured its first WPIAL playoff victory.

In the spring seasons, though, Sierocky was equally impressive on the diamond. He helped guide LV to a postseason appearance in 2021, and the Rams appear to have the inside track to another playoff appearance this campaign, thanks in large part to his efforts in the outfield and on the mound.

