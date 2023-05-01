When the Ligonier Valley football team made its anticipated return to the WPIAL in the fall of 2020, Haden Sierocky was front and center for the Rams. As a sophomore, Sierocky started at QB and helped lead LV to a winning record. Two years later and in a different position, Sierocky served as a catalyst as Ligonier Valley secured its first WPIAL playoff victory.
In the spring seasons, though, Sierocky was equally impressive on the diamond. He helped guide LV to a postseason appearance in 2021, and the Rams appear to have the inside track to another playoff appearance this campaign, thanks in large part to his efforts in the outfield and on the mound.
Adding basketball to his resume since his junior campaign, Sierocky has been a three-sport standout who has achieved a level of success that few others have reached in school history.
As his storied career at Ligonier Valley draws near an end, though, Sierocky recently established his path at the next level. At the end of March, he announced his intention to matriculate to nearby Seton Hill University to play baseball.
Reaching that final destination was not an easy choice for Sierocky, though, as he sifted through the recruiting process in both football and baseball for several months.
While Sierocky produced a robust stat line on the gridiron in 2022 (more than 2,000 all-purpose yards, 25 touchdowns, 81 tackles, and seven interceptions), his football offer sheet didn’t seem to match his production.
“The recruiting process, I think at times, really frustrated Haden,” noted Ligonier Valley baseball coach Jason Bush. “He wasn’t going to settle.”
Throughout his senior year, Sierocky turned to both Bush and Ligonier Valley football coach Roger Beitel for their advice and input in his path forward.
“Both coaches actually helped me a lot,” Sierocky explained. “Coach Beitel definitely helps out a lot with getting colleges into the school and talking to you, and Coach Bush also helped me a good bit with that and knowing where I could play and what I feel is the best fit.
“Over the winter, around December or January, is when I decided that I wanted to play (baseball),” Sierocky continued. “It was kind of a hard choice, because I like both of those sports equally. I feel like I’m a good football player, but I feel like going to baseball was definitely the best option.”
Once he settled on a sport, Sierocky shifted his attention to Seton Hill, which is located in Greensburg.
“The proximity to home definitely was a big one – for my parents to come watch my games was a big factor,” Sierocky detailed. “I feel it was just overall at home for me of all the colleges I visited. I felt that it’s going to be a great fit and (the place) to reach my fullest potential.”
That potential appears to be considerable, as Sierocky has posted some eye-popping statistics as a two-way senior with the Rams. Through 16 contests, he’s compiled a batting average of .482 with 12 runs, 15 RBIs, and nine stolen bases. His stats on the mound are perhaps more impressive, as he’s amassed a 3-1 record with a 1.91 ERA, 10 walks, and 45 strikeouts in 29.1 innings.
“He has the tools. He can hit. He has the speed. He can hit for power. He has a plus arm. All those types of things that you need,” Bush noted. “I think he’s going to fit into wherever coach sees fit. As far as the mound is concerned, he’s taken a little bit of a step this year that has gotten a lot of people’s attention.”
“If I can get on the field, I’m willing to do whatever,” said Sierocky, who acknowledges that he’ll likely begin his college career in the outfield but would also be open to seeing time on the mound.
When he joins the Griffins next school year, Sierocky will step into a program that has ranked among the best Division II teams in the region over the past decade. In 2021, Seton Hill reached the DII World Series, and the Griffins qualified for the Atlantic Regional last year. So far this year, SHU has posted a mark of 34-8 overall, including a perfect 20-0 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
One of the valuable members of the Seton Hill bullpen is Ligonier Valley grad Michael Marinchak, who also garnered more headlines in another sport during his time with the Rams. Marinchak was a top basketball player at LV, but he shifted his attention to baseball full-time at the college level.
The seeds for Sierocky’s baseball career at Seton Hill were planted last summer when Sierocky talked with Griffins baseball coach Marc Marizzaldi. They maintained that relationship through the football and basketball seasons, which led to a trip to campus that sealed his decision.
“I was able to go for a visit there in the middle of March, and ended up making my commitment,” Sierocky revealed.
Before shifting his focus to the next level, though, Sierocky has more to accomplish at Ligonier Valley. With one section series remaining, the Rams have a record of 5-5 and sit in fourth place in Class 2A Section 3. Thus, he has postseason success in his crosshairs to cap off a spectacular athletic career at Ligonier Valley.
“To make the playoffs would be huge,” he said. “Just for my graduating class, if we were to make the playoffs and then win the first WPIAL playoff game for football and baseball, it would be a very huge accomplishment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.