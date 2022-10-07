thumbnail_SportsmanshipAward_LigonierValley_Twitter.jpg
Ligonier Valley High School was among the five schools earning Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League Sportsmanship Awards for the 2021-22 school year, as announced by the organization this week. This was the first time Ligonier Valley has ever earned the accolade, and district officials are proud of the honor.

“This award means a lot and speaks about the dedication of our athletes, coaches, administrators, parents, fans, and the Ligonier Valley community,” said Athletic Director Joe Skura. “We all talk about the importance of exuding integrity, respect and fair play on all of our teams, in the stands, and regarding all of our athletics. We were nominated for the award by a neighboring school, and it is an honor that the way in which those associated with our athletic programs represent sportsmanship was recognized.”

