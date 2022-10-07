Ligonier Valley High School was among the five schools earning Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League Sportsmanship Awards for the 2021-22 school year, as announced by the organization this week. This was the first time Ligonier Valley has ever earned the accolade, and district officials are proud of the honor.
“This award means a lot and speaks about the dedication of our athletes, coaches, administrators, parents, fans, and the Ligonier Valley community,” said Athletic Director Joe Skura. “We all talk about the importance of exuding integrity, respect and fair play on all of our teams, in the stands, and regarding all of our athletics. We were nominated for the award by a neighboring school, and it is an honor that the way in which those associated with our athletic programs represent sportsmanship was recognized.”
In 1997, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association and WPIAL launched the program titled “Sportsmanship: The Only Missing Piece Is You.” The purpose of the program is to promote sportsmanship in the schools and to reward those schools that best demonstrate the elements of good sportsmanship.
“I think the Herd, our student section, knows how important it is to represent our school proudly and positively,” said Skura. “I try to talk to them at the beginning of every game about being positive, and our Student Athlete Council talks about our school’s expectations of sportsmanship as well as our student-leader’s expectations of sportsmanship.”
Skura noted that the school reads a sportsmanship message prior to every athletic contest and sportsmanship is discussed at all preseason coaches meetings. The topic is also addressed in the school’s athletics handbook, and through individual team expectations by coaches. “Our coaches in the district are positive role models and promote the importance of making good decisions and exercising self-control when in tough situations where one may not show good sportsmanship, and I think that helps,” he said. “We have a tremendous group of coaches and athletes, as well as parents and supporters, at Ligonier Valley. This really does mean a lot and all should be proud.”
“It is wonderful to see our learners and our community recognized for their continuing displays of sportsmanship,” said Ligonier Valley High School Principal Rachel Kurdziel. “We have a lot to be proud of with regard to sportsmanship, and to have it be recognized in this way is a wonderful testament to our learners, athletes, coaches, and fans.”
As a recipient of the Sportsmanship award, Ligonier Valley will receive a banner, a PIAA board of directors resolution acknowledging their selection, and a distinctive paperweight with the miniature banner embedded inside. They will be recognized during the WPIAL Sportsmanship Summit in November.
“Thank you to all of our athletes, coaches, and fans for understanding the importance of sportsmanship,” said Skura. “We all need to continue to represent our school proudly, and the banner hanging in the gym will remind us of the honor and that we always need to represent Ligonier Valley with sportsmanship and pride.”
