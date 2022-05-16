The Rams had a big first inning to launch themselves into a lead they would not lose against exhibition foes Southmoreland on Friday.
The game also closed out the baseball season for Ligonier Valley as they downed the Scotties 15-3.
Nick Beitel singled to right field in the first at-bat of the day. Connor Tunstall would get on base and move Beitel to second base thanks to a Southmoreland error at third base. Haden Sierocky, next, was hit by a pitch and loaded the bases.
George Golden would single to center field, scoring Beitel and Tunstall to put the Rams up 2-0.
After a Grant Dowden walk, Lucas Mills would hit into a fielder’s choice allowing Sierocky to score, making it 3-0.
Noah Lawson singled next to score Dowden and Mills, notching the score up to 5-0.
Following a Broderick Schreyer walk, Tyler Anderson would single to left field, scoring Lawson and making the score 6-0.
Ligonier Valley batted through its lineup and Beitel was again up with one out late in the first inning. Beitel singled to right field bringing Schreyer in and putting the Rams up 7-0.
Tunstall would next single to left field. The hit would allow Anderson to score.
Golden singled on a hard grounder to left field, scoring Beitel and making it 9-0. Dowden singled to the shortstop allowing Tunstall to score.
The final run of the inning was Sierocky scoring when Mills hit into a fielder’s choice.
On eight hits, the Rams totaled 11 runs in the top-of-the-first inning.
The Rams would add another three runs in the second inning before the Scotties finally posted their first score in the bottom-of-the-third inning.
Lawson earned the victory on the mound for Ligonier Valley. The right-hander surrendered three runs on seven hits over three innings, striking out two. Colin Michaels threw two innings in relief.
Kory Ansell took the loss for Southmoreland. Ansell surrendered eight runs on four hits over one-third of an inning where he struck out four and walked none.
The Rams collected 12 hits on the day. Beitel led Ligonier Valley Rams with three hits in four at-bats.
–––––
Lig. Valley 15 Southmoreland 3
