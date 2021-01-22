Three of Ligonier Valley’s winter sports teams tonight will make their return to the WPIAL after more than half a century.
Ligonier Valley hosts South Allegheny in boys basketball, 7:15 p.m.; the swimming team travels to Derry Area, 6 p.m., and the wrestling squad visits Yough at 6 p.m.
Meanwhile, Greater Latrobe hosts Woodland Hills, while Derry Area welcomes Shaler Area, both in boys basketball, 7:30 p.m. tonight.
On Saturday, the Greater Latrobe wrestling team will compete in the North Allegheny Tournament, and Derry Area at Southmoreland in the Tournament at Mount Pleasant SportZone.
The Ligonier Valley girls basketball team hosts Yough, 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
Ligonier Valley played in the WPIAL from 1927 to 1969 before spending 50 years as a member of PIAA District 6, the last 20 of those as a member of the Heritage Conference.
The Rams athletic programs’ are beginning their seasons later than most schools after all athletic practices and events had been postponed until the district returned to a COVID-19-related hybrid instructional model.
Former Lady Rams head coach Tim Gustin took the reins of the Ligonier Valley boys basketball team following John Berger’s resignation after two seasons at the helm during his most recent coaching stint.
Gustin and the Rams will get their first shot at a District 7 win tonight against South Allegheny (2-0, 3-0) in a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 contest.
The Lady Rams also feature a new head coach in Emily Daugherty, a former two-sport standout at Ligonier Valley. Daugherty’s team faces Yough (0-2, 0-4) on Saturday in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 action.
Greater Latrobe (2-2, 2-3) is fresh off a 64-58 win against Kiski Area on Tuesday. The Wildcats face Woodland Hills (0-3, 0-4) tonight in a WPIAL Class 5A, Section 3 matchup.
Meanwhile, Derry Area (0-2, 0-2) is seeking its first win in a non-conference game that the Trojans recently picked up against Shaler Area (2-1, 2-1). Derry Area fell in two section contests so far against Deer Lakes and Burrell.
