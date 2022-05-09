Ligonier Valley baseball traveled to Homer-Center on Thursday for an exhibition doubleheader.
The Rams took both games. In the first, Ligonier Valley won 17-7, while in game two, the Rams won 8-1.
In game one, Ligonier Valley posted a seven-run fourth inning and an eight-run seventh inning to lift the Rams to an exhibition victory over Homer-Center Thursday.
George Golden got the scoring started for the Rams in the fourth inning when he singled in the first run for Ligonier Valley. Noah Lawson would singles on a hard ground ball to right field scoring two runs. Tyler Anderson would single scoring the next run. Lucas Mills would score next on a wild pitch. Lawson would later score on a wild pitch. The last run of the inning would come on a fielder’s choice when Nick Beitel hit a grounder to the shortstop allowing Anderson to score.
Homer-Center would draw even with the Rams in the bottom of the inning, knotting the score at 7-all.
Ligonier Valley would go ahead for good in the fifth inning when it scored two runs. The Rams would add eight insurance runs in the seventh inning to secure the win. With the game tied 7-7 with the Rams batting in the top of the fifth when Adam Moreland singled on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs.
Golden collected five hits in five at-bat; he doubled in the second, singled in the fourth, singled in the fifth, doubled in the seventh, and singled in the seventh.
Moreland earned the win for Ligonier Valley. He allowed two hits and one run over three and two-thirds innings, striking out seven.
Ligonier Valley Rams tallied 14 hits in the game. Golden, Beitel, and Sierocky each managed multiple hits.
