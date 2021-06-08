SLIPPERY ROCK — The Ligonier Valley softball team surrendered runs against its opponent for just the fourth game this season on Monday.
But ace twirler Maddie Griffin and the Lady Rams showed their mettle as they held off District 10 champion Sharpsville, 3-2, during a PIAA Class 2A first-round playoff game at Slippery Rock University.
Griffin added nine strikeouts to her season total of 276 in 123 innings pitched. She issued three walks and allowed three hits and two runs Monday — just her 19th and 10th surrendered this season, respectively. Only six of those 10 runs allowed were earned.
Ligonier Valley head coach Mark Zimmerman said Griffin was unfazed by her allowing two Sharpsville (14-7) runners to cross the plate.
“She’s played a lot of softball, she’s played a lot of games,” he said. “It’s not like nobody’s ever scored on her. But she hangs in there, keeps getting the next out, and that’s what you’ve got to do.”
Ligonier Valley (20-2) advances to the quarterfinal-round against District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge on Thursday at a time and site to be determined.
Chestnut Ridge defeated Shenango, 3-2, in 10 innings on Monday during a first-round matchup. Shenango scored its runs in the third and the 10th, while Chestnut Ridge scored one in the seventh and then rallied with two in the tenth to clinch a quarterfinals-berth.
The Lady Rams won’t get the opportunity to extract revenge from their 3-1 loss against Shenango in the WPIAL semifinals during which Griffin tossed her 11th no-hitter of the season but allowed three runs on two errors in the same play.
But Zimmerman said his team will be ready to go no matter the opposition.
“Whoever it is, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “We’ll be there ready to play.”
Ligonier Valley used timely hitting Monday to score three runs on seven hits. The Lady Rams scored two in the third on Kailey Johnston’s two-run single and took a 3-0 lead when Griffin drove in a run with the bases loaded as Sharpsville’s catcher Avery McFeaters dropped the force out at home.
Sharpsville pulled runs back in the fourth and sixth, but Ligonier Valley used strong defensive play to maintain its advantage.
Griffin led the Lady Rams at the plate by singling twice with an RBI and a run scored. Johnston singled and drove in a pair, while Bella Scheultz, Bella Vargulish, Ruby Wallace and Kendall Domurot also singled.
Erica Grandy had two doubles for Sharpsville, while Raegen Knicely singled.
Griffin improved to 17-2 this season while throwing 73 of 103 pitches for strikes facing 26 batters. This season, Griffin has thrown four perfect games to go along with 11 no-hitters and 15 shutouts.
Sharpsville pitcher Breanna Hanley took the loss. She allowed three runs on seven hits with 11 strikeouts and a walk.
The game was scoreless after two innings until Ligonier Valley broke the deadlock with two runs in the third.
Eden Krouse reached on an error and Griffin slapped a hard-hit single to left field to put two runners on base. Schueltz advanced runners to second and third on a fielder’s choice, and with a full-count, Johnston hit a two-run single into right field to put LV ahead, 2-0.
“She’s a good two-strike hitter. There’s no doubt about that,” Zimmerman said.
Ligonier Valley added another run in the fourth.
Jordan Hofecker reached on an infield error and Wallace hit a bunt single to put two runners aboard. With one out, Krouse drew a walk to load the bases. Hofecker scored when McFeaters dropped the play at the plate on Griffin’s infield ground ball to make it 3-0.
Griffin lost her no-hit bid in the bottom of the fourth when Grandy doubled to deep center on a hit that was just out of Wallace’s reach. Knicely singled to bring home Grandy, making the score 3-1. Sharpsville left a runner on base as Griffin fanned Bella Ritenour on a called strike three. Six of Griffin’s nine strikeouts occurred that way.
“She gets a lot of nice movement on the ball,” Zimmerman said. “The girls don’t think it’s a strike from the front part of the plate, and the catcher catches it off the plate. Where it goes across the plate is real close to the plate.”
Vargulish reached on an error in the fifth, but the Lady Rams couldn’t capitalize with a runner in scoring position.
“We should have had more two-run singles, too, if we could have got them,” said Zimmerman, referencing Johnston’s earlier two-run single. “We’re getting them there, but we’ve got to get the hits to finish it out.”
Griffin retired Sharpsville in order in the bottom of the fifth. She was helped by Hofecker, who made a difficult bare-handed catch at third base on a bunt attempt by Bornes. The ball went over the glove of Hofecker, who improvised and caught it with her right hand.
Zimmerman commented on his team’s key defensive stops throughout the game.
“We practice the offense about as hard as we practice the defense,” he said.
Sharspville threatened in the bottom of the sixth but only managed to cut the deficit to one run.
Hanley drew a one-out walk and Grandy hit her second two-base hit of the afternoon to deep left center. Yarian grounded out on a fielder’s choice which allowed Handley to score. However, facing Knicely, Griffin induced a groundout to Hofecker to end the inning.
Needing three more outs, Griffin retired Sharpsville in order during the bottom of the seventh — with a groundout followed by two strikeouts.
Ligonier Valley has only allowed more than two runs twice this season — both in 3-1 losses against WPIAL Class 3A champion Mount Pleasant Area and Shenango. But Zimmerman would still prefer playing with more than a two-run lead.
“They don’t score a bunch of runs on Maddie, but you’re down to the last eight, 10, 12, 16 teams in the state,” Zimmerman said. “Some of these girls, they play a lot of travel ball, they hit a lot. … We like where we’re at, it’s just we don’t ever feel comfortable with a one-run, two-run lead. We had a chance to score more, we just didn’t do it.”
Ligonier Valley last made the state playoffs in 2017 when the Lady Rams played in District 6 and lost against Ellwood City, 6-0, in the opening round that season. The Lady Rams advanced to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs twice since 2010. The Lady Rams lost against Riverside, the WPIAL champion, in 2013, and they fell against District 4 champion Montgomery in 2010.
Ligonier Valley is now three wins away from claiming the PIAA Class 2A title. But Zimmerman is just relieved to get the first win out of the way.
“It does (feel good),” he said. “You can’t win them all if you don’t win the first one, and I think everyone feels the same way. You feel confident going in, but they want it just as bad as you, so you’re going to have to go out there and get it.”
———
Lig. Valley Sharpsville ab r h ab r h
Griffin 4 1 2 Davis 3 0 0 Schueltz 4 0 1 Hanley 2 1 0 Johnston 4 0 1 Grandy 3 1 2 Vargulish 4 0 1 Yarian 2 0 0 Piper 3 0 0 Knicely 3 0 1 Hofecker 3 1 0 Ritenur 2 0 0 Wallace 3 0 1 McFeaters 3 0 0 Domurot 4 0 1 Bornes 2 0 0 Krouse 1 1 0 White 1 0 0 Hast 2 0 0 Hartle 0 0 0
Totals 30 3 7 Totals 23 2 3Lig. Valley 002 100 0 — 3 5 1Sharpsville 000 100 0 — 2 3 4 Doubles: Grandy-2 (S) Strikeouts by: Griffin-9 (LV); Hanley-11 (S) Base on balls by: Griffin-3 (LV); Hanley-1 (S) Winning pitcher: Maddie Griffin Losing pitcher: Breanna Hanley
