It’s no secret that the storied Jeannette football program is struggling this season. As evidence: The Jayhawks lost their first two games in 2021 by a combined 122-0 margin.
But ahead of Friday night’s non-conference clash between Ligonier Valley and Jeannette, which is set for 7 p.m. at Weller Field, Rams head coach Roger Beitel and his squad are treating the Jayhawks as they are — the reigning WPIAL Class 1A champions and PIAA state runners-up.
Well aware of Jeannette’s tradition of football excellence, Beitel also isn’t buying the chatter that the Jayhawks have somehow fallen off.
“That narrative is not something that we’re even discussing,” Beitel said. “We are playing the 2020 Class A state runner-up, and that’s the only way that we’re going into this game.”
Jeannette returns just one starter from the team that defeated Clairton in the district title game last season. That same Jeannette team narrowly fell against Steelton-Highspire in the state championship, 32-30. This year, the Jayhawks feature a depleted roster, largely because of student athletes transferring out of the district.
“All schools go through cycles; all schools go through tough times,” Beitel said. “We went through it last year with one senior and no freshmen on the team, and the smallest squad that we’ve had in 17 years. I would like to think that no one went into a game thinking anything other than they are playing Ligonier Valley that’s been 55-7 over the last so many years.”
The Jayhawks stumbled in their season opener, 40-0, against East Allegheny, before a Week One loss against Sto-Rox by an 82-0 margin. Meanwhile, the Rams kicked off their season with non-conference wins against Indiana Area and Elizabeth Forward.
Now, the Rams welcome Jeannette to Weller Field for their home opener.
It will be the first time the Rams step foot on Weller Field since their nail-biting 53-48 win against Shady Side Academy in last year’s season finale. In its previous nine games, dating back to last season, Ligonier Valley has played just two home games.
“Even last year when we were home, we were limited in fans and everything else,” Beitel said. “It’s been such a long time since we’ve been able to enjoy everything involved in a home football game.”
Beitel pointed to not just the football game itself, but also the band, cheerleaders, fans, concession stands, and everything that makes Friday night lights so special.
“We fully expect it to be a great atmosphere for everybody involved,” Beitel added.
Despite playing their first two games on the road — not to mention against schools in higher classifications — the Rams are off to a 2-0 start.
Defense has been key in Ligonier Valley’s two victories, but Beitel is hoping to see the Rams establish more of a running game. The Rams have totaled 182 rushing yards through two games, an average of 91 rushing yards per contest. Junior quarterback Haden Sierocky has tallied 106 rushing yards, while senior running back Nick Beitel has totaled 82 on the ground.
“We just have to find our running game. We haven’t been happy with our ability to run the football,” Roger Beitel said. “That’s been a big point of emphasis for us this week.”
Beitel, however, was sure to note that the Rams have experienced success making key plays on the offensive end. One play in particular helped Ligonier Valley to a 26-14 victory last week against Elizabeth Forward, a top ranked team in Class 3A.
In their first offensive play from scrimmage, the Rams went for a 68-yard touchdown courtesy of Sierocky, who hit Grant Dowden down the middle of the field for a quick-strike score.
“We also need to make sure that we can still hit some of those splash plays and get the ball in the hands of our playmakers in space and let them do their work,” Beitel said. “And that’s been something we’ve been able to do the first couple of weeks is we had some guys that have made some big splash plays.”
Last week, The Rams limited the Warriors’ rushing attack to just 103 total yards. The Ligonier Valley defense came up with seven sacks, 10 tackles for loss and two interceptions.
“Our ability to create pressure on the quarterback and our ability to create turnovers has been a big part of our success on the defensive side,” Beitel added.
For a second consecutive Wednesday, the Rams were unable to practice because of field conditions amid inclement weather. Beitel said schools that have artificial turf have a “huge advantage” as his squad lost an entire day of practice two days before its clash with Jeannette.
Either way, Beitel and the Rams are ready to host the Jayhawks, as the two schools will meet for the first time since 1925. In that year, Ligonier fell, 50-14, against Jeannette. In 1919, Jeannette defeated Ligonier 40-0. Friday night will be the first time the two schools face each other as members of the WPIAL.
“It’s a storied program, a storied tradition,” Beitel said of Jeannette. “They have great pride. And I think it would be disrespectful for us or our kids to treat it any other way than we’re playing the 2020 state runner-up in Pennsylvania. And that’s our mentality going in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.