With strong pitchers on the mound, for Ligonier Valley it was Cheyenne Piper and for Bentworth it was Jaclyn Tatar, Wednesday’s WPIAL Class 2A first-round playoff game was going to come down to batting and fielding to determine the win.
And it did in a slim margin as the No. 14 seeded Bearcats squeaked past the No. 3 seeded Lady Rams 1-0.
“Yes, it was (a tough loss),” Ligonier Valley head coach Mark Zimmerman said. “(Tartar) threw an OK game with a speed we are not used to, but still we should have been able to make adjustments. Pipe did a good job for us; it is just hard to win when you don’t score runs. It doesn’t matter what you do, if you don’t score runs.”
Piper went the distance for the Rams. Over seven innings, she gave up five hits, struck out 10, walked no one and hit the strike zone 83% of the time on her 88 pitches.
Tartar also went all seven innings for the Bearcats. She gave up three hits, struck out four and walked one in her effort. She threw 78 pitches and hit the strike zone on 73% of those pitches.
The difference came down to the number of hits each team had.
It looked promising early for the Lady Rams as Ruby Wallace hit a leadoff double. A sacrifice hit by Piper would move Wallace to third base, but the Rams were not able to convert on the opportunity.
The sole run of the game came in the top-of-the-third inning. Kylie Glaze hit a ground ball to the shortstop. A fumble of the ball by Layla Barr allowed Jocelyn Barbirad to score from third for Bentworth and it would be all the Bearcats would need to seal the win.
Ligonier Valley had another opportunity late in the bottom-of-the-seventh inning.
Barr hit a solid ground single to center field to lead off the inning. Natalie Bizup laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Barr to second base. Neve Dowden hit a grounder and on the fielder’s choice Barr moved to third as Dowden was thrown out at first base.
Zoe Plummer would follow and hit a ground ball to third base, as Barr took off for home, Plummer, on a fielder’s choice, was thrown out at first base, ending the game and the Rams’ season.
“We gave up a couple soft hits,” Zimmerman said. “You get to the playoffs and you start finding good teams and if you have a bad day you go home.”
–––––
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.