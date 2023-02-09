20230209-LVMulhern .jpg

On Wednesday former Heritage Conference Foes faced off in Ligonier Valley Gym. Marion Center edged out Ligonier Valley 32-30 in a close battle. Ligonier Valley left district 6 and the Heritage Conference in 2020 and this was the first time these teams teed off since. Ligonier’s one senior Logan Mulhern was able to get a win with a pin. All other wins for Ligonier Valley came by forfeit. Senior Bruce Kreiger has something to say about the match. “ We have battled all year and this team is battling all the time. We are gonna keep working and get ready for counties.” The Rams will now gear up for individual meets and counties.

