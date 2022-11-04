The Ligonier Valley Rams have now made the playoffs two out of three years since joining the WPIAL.
And this year, they did so by finishing in third place in the 2A Allegheny Conference and are playing their first WPIAL playoff game tonight against the Western Beaver Golden Beavers at 7 p.m. at Offutt Field in Greensburg.
Last year the Rams were ousted in the first round of playoff action on the road against South Side, 34-14.
Rams coach Roger Beitel expects his seniors to step up.
“There are 13 who got them there. Now, obviously, Billy Sugden is out for the remainder of the season, so that takes us down to 12,” said Beitel.
“They all play a huge role. So, we’re going to be counting on all of them.”
This week’s playoff preparation is slightly different for Beitel than the regular season because there is no more time for fundamentals.
“Really, it’s all about the execution of the game plan more than fundamentals of blocking and tackling,” he said. “Fundamentals are probably the reason you got to the playoffs.”
#Relentless is prominently displayed on the Rams’ program cover. And, a relentless pursuit to rally to the football, is how Beitel describes a playoff-winning formula.
“Whenever you’re looking at a team that has so many offensive threats,” he said, referring mainly to the Golden Beavers’ two D-I prospects WR/CB Mikey Crawford and RB/SS Tyson Florence. “The whole key is … If everyone does their job. All eleven guys have to rally to the football and that helps create turnovers … and that’s something that’s going to be big in the playoffs.”
The Golden Beavers also feature a quarterback who can beat defenses by passing or running.
“Obviously, for years before (teams) started going to the run-pass-option and the dual-threat QBs, you always had an advantage on defense because you never really accounted for the QB in the run game … and now you do,” Beitel said.
Beitel explained the risk when scheming to stop a versatile quarterback on each play and how moving coverages put defenders alone in man coverage.
“Pick which (scheme) is less damaging to your defense. Is it letting him throw the ball or letting him hand the ball off?” Beitel said.
Either option will keep the Rams’ leading tackler and Beitel’s defensive leader busy. McKinley Schearer passed the 100-tackle mark on the season last week against Derry Area.
“McKinley has had a great season; he’s a factor every week but he’s not someone that we’re going to say, ‘you’re on the QB,’” Beitel said. “We’re just going to let him do what he does. (Schearer is the) anchor in that middle of the defense.”
Beitel expects making the short bus ride to Offutt Field to be business as usual for the Rams.
“They’ll be playing music,” he said. “We keep it loose. If you’re tight, you play tight.”
Paul DiMartini can be reached at lb.pauldimartini@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
