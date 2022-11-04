The Ligonier Valley Rams have now made the playoffs two out of three years since joining the WPIAL.

And this year, they did so by finishing in third place in the 2A Allegheny Conference and are playing their first WPIAL playoff game tonight against the Western Beaver Golden Beavers at 7 p.m. at Offutt Field in Greensburg.

Paul DiMartini can be reached at lb.pauldimartini@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.