Ligonier Valley Athletic Director Joe Skura is eagerly awaiting strong applicants for the school’s open girls’ soccer position.
Interested candidates should send a letter of interest and a coaching resume to Skura at jskura@lvsd.k12.pa.us as soon as possible.
While coaching positions at Ligonier Valley are one-year positions, coaches may be retained after each season based on a coaching evaluation with the administration. The girls’ soccer position has been open since the end of the 2021 season.
“We have been looking for someone who is the right fit for our girls’ soccer team,” said Skura. “The girls are hoping to have someone in place so they can do some summer workouts and get the preseason started on time. Hopefully, someone out there is knowledgeable and experienced in soccer and will apply for the position to take over the team. We aren’t sure where we will be if we don’t get a strong candidate.”
Recent sign-ups for fall sports at the middle school and high school show good numbers for a team, and all that is missing is a soccer coach, according to Skura. “I told the girls I was hoping to have someone in place by May, and I’ve made phone calls and had some leads, but it just hasn’t been the right time for some who we spoke with,” he said. “Hopefully, the right person will read this article and apply or tell the qualified person they know to apply.”
All coaching candidates must have their clearances submitted before being hired by the Ligonier Valley School District, and, the candidate would go through the interview process after applying. Ligonier Valley is also looking for an assistant swimming coach, assistant varsity volleyball coach, junior high wrestling coach, and head junior high girls’ volleyball coach.
