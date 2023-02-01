Who says practice doesn’t make perfect?

The Ligonier Valley boys basketball team Tuesday showed its recent shooting drills from practice paid major dividends as the Rams connected on 13 three-pointers en route to an 83-62 win over Valley in Class 3A, Section 3 game.

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

