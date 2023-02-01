Who says practice doesn’t make perfect?
The Ligonier Valley boys basketball team Tuesday showed its recent shooting drills from practice paid major dividends as the Rams connected on 13 three-pointers en route to an 83-62 win over Valley in Class 3A, Section 3 game.
“We practiced for the last two practices nothing but shooting,” Rams coach Tim Gustin said. “We had them all shoot 300 to 400 shots each of the practices just to make sure we were ready for those kick-outs and to knock them down today ... We literally put the gun up and shot for an hour and they all got at least 300 shots off. It paid off really well.”
Senior night started off with both teams lighting up the scoring as Valley took a 20-18 lead into the second quarter.
Then the Rams caught fire in the second quarter, where Parker Hollick hit three of his seven three-pointers as Ligonier Valley scored 28 points in the quarter to take a 46-37 lead into the half.
“It was our game plan,” Gustin said. “If we knocked down the outside shots then we could go inside. If we shoot like that it is hard to stop us as we have a 6-foot-5-inch guy inside that wants to score.”
And Ligonier Valley worked that game plan in the second half where it continued to work the outside shots and was able to also get the ball into senior center Jimmy Pleskovitch, who had 14 points of his 21 total points.
Valley was never able to recover as the Rams rolled to the win.
Ligonier Valley had four players in double figures.
Hollick led all scorers with 28 points, while Pleskovitch added 21 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Senior Haden Sierocky had a double-double, scoring 12 points, along with 12 assists. Rounding out the scoring for the Rams was John Jablunovsky with 18 points.
“It is great to send Haden and Jimmy off this way,” Gustin said. “Jimmy played his but toff. We have been wanting that all year and he brought it out today. Haden has always been so solid. He does everything for us. He seemed like he was involved in everything out there.”
Ligonier Valley will next travel on Feb. 2 to Shady Side Academy for another section game.
The Wildcats traveled to McKeesport Tuesday and dropped a Class 5A, Section 3 contest to the Tigers, 69-64.
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
