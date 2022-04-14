The Ligonier Valley softball team had both its bats and pitching going for itself as the Rams posted 13 runs in the first inning en route to blanking Jeannette 19-0 for a Class 2A, Section 2 win Wednesday.
“It was going and like I told the girls in there, this doesn’t happen all the time, but when it does enjoy it when it happens,” Ligonier Valley head coach Mark Zimmerman. “We’ve been seeing the ball pretty well and when you are putting a lot of balls into play, good things are going to happen.”
And the Rams were putting a lot of softballs into play as they batted cleaning through their lineup twice in the bottom-of-the-first inning.
Ligonier Valley would repeat the act of batting through its entire lineup a third time in the bottom-of-second inning, where they put another six runs on the board.
The mercy rule was invoked after three innings, whereas a game is called if one time is up by 15 runs or more after three innings.
“Hitting is a funny thing, one day it is there and the next day it isn’t,” Zimmerman said. “We have been putting a lot of time in and it shows.”
It shows with Payton LaValle connecting for two home runs (and driving in four RBIs), while teammates Cheyenne Piper and Natalie Bizup each smacked a homer apiece.
Piper also had a double and had four RBIs on the day. Sydnee Foust and Maddie Griffin, also, hit doubles for the Rams. Foust and Griffin also had two RBIs each.
Layla Barr rocked a triple for Ligonier Valley and had an RBI.
Overall, nine players on the Ligonier Valley squad had at least one hit, Foust led all by getting three.
On the pitching mound, Piper performed pressured the Jayhawk batters by hitting the strike zone at 74% on her 39 total pitches. She struck out six and walked one.
“Pipes has been pitching well,” Zimmerman said. “She stepped up when she had to. She stepped into a tough spot down there at Seton-LaSalle. But, boy, against Punxsutawney and today, she threw well. And we defensively, we played well. You just hope it keeps going.”
With the win, the Rams move to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the section heading into the long Easter weekend holiday.
“It is nice; we were planning on taking a couple of days off,” Zimmerman said. “We are going to try and work Thursday and then take Friday, Saturday and Sunday off. We have games Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, so we will be back at practice on Monday.”
The Rams will be on the road next week for a slew of section games. On April 19, they will travel to Brentwood for another section contest. Then on April 20, they will be at Serra Catholic and on April 21, they travel to Apollo-Ridge.
––––
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.