The Ligonier Valley Lady Rams volleyball teams had a night of mixed results against their competitors from Deer Lakes.
The varsity squad fell in four sets, winning the second set and nearly extending the match to a fifth, but falling just short in the final set.
The junior varsity team had a better night, defeating their counterparts from Deer Lakes in two straight sets, with their opponents never crossing the 20-point mark in either set.
The varsity team was led by Lacy Sosko and Riley Monticue in the defeat. Sosko recorded one ace to go along with her nine kills, and Monticue had two aces, 10 assists and four kills in the four-set match.
The Rams’ junior varsity team was led in the win by Ally Heffelfinger, who recorded 18 service points and three aces. Also performing well was Natalie Nemeth, who recorded seven kills in the win.
With the loss, the Ligonier Valley varsity team fell to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in section play. The win for the junior varsity bumps its record up to 4-1 on the season.
The Lady Rams will be back in action on Thursday when they host Neighborhood academy. The junior varsity game is slated to start at 5:30 p.m. while the varsity game is set to start at 7 p.m.
