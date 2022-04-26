Ligonier Valley built a six-run lead in the sixth inning and then held off Valley’s charge for an 8-7 Class 3A, Section 3 victory Monday.
Valley scored five runs in the failed comeback on a single by Ben Aftanas, a single by Tyler Danko, and a single by Jacob Staraniec.
In the first inning, the Rams got their offense started when Grant Dowden drew a walk, scoring one run.
Nick Beitel took the win for Ligonier Valley. The righty allowed eight hits and five runs over six and a third innings, striking out four. Connor Tunstall threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Aftanas took the loss for Valley. He went five innings, allowing six runs on nine hits, striking out ten and walking one.
Ligonier Valley tallied 11 hits in the game.
Golden, Tunstall, Beitel, and Dowden each managed two hits piece to lead Ligonier Valley Rams.
The Rams travel to Valley today for a 4 p.m. start.
