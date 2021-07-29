Ligonier Valley has a new head varsity baseball coach — and it just happens to be among the most prominent and successful coaches in the area.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the Ligonier Valley school board approved the hire of Jason Bush to lead the Rams’ program. Bush is the longtime manager of the Latrobe Jethawks American Legion District 31 squad and is the current Legion Region 7 director.
The Jethawks captured another District 31 championship this past season, advanced to the Region 7 tournament and finished with an overall record of 24-15.
In 16 seasons leading Latrobe Legion — he replaced Ron Frye in 2005 — Bush has amassed a 379-181-9 mark as manager. In 23 seasons with the program, as manager and before as an assistant coach, he has played a role in 485 wins. As of the beginning of the 2021 campaign, a total of 52 Jethawks players have gone on to play college baseball.
Top-seeded Latrobe captured its first American Legion District 31 championship since 2009 this summer with a lopsided 9-1 victory against No. 3 Yough at Legion-Keener Field. The victory secured the fourth title in Jethawks’ history, as this year’s squad cemented its legacy alongside teams from 2009, 1993 and 1992.
Latrobe is a 10-time District 31 finalist, last appearing in the championship game in 2016, prior to last year’s title-game appearance in a one-year summer independent league. The Jethawks have appeared in the championship game four times in the last seven seasons and seven times in the last 14 years, dating back to 2008.
Latrobe has also appeared in the Region 7 tournament 13 times since 1992, including in 2020 as an independent league and as the host team in 2019. The Jethawks have been involved in regional play nine times in the past 14 years, including the last three seasons. They have appeared in the regional seven times in the last 10 seasons. Latrobe captured the Region 7 Tournament and advanced to the Pennsylvania State Tournament, both in 2013.
Latrobe qualified for the Region 7 Tournament for the 17th time in program history this past season, good for fifth all-time in the region. The Jethawks were crowned champions twice, in 1981, along with the 2013 title victory. They carry an all-time 31-29 record in region play.
In 2019, Bush was elected to the Pennsylvania American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame.
“The first thing that comes to mind is the players who have gone on to play college baseball,” Bush said in a Bulletin story prior to his induction. “Next would be the overall success we had over the last few years ... I love the game, and certainly my community.”
Bush is taking over for Brett Marabito, who coached the Rams for three seasons and led the program to a 7-12 mark in 2021, its first back in the WPIAL after decades competing in District 6. Ligonier Valley advanced to the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs, falling 10-2 to second-seeded Avonworth.
