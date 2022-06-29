Ligonier Valley administrators were excited to learn they received a grant and acceptance into the Special Olympics Unified Bocce program for the 2022-23 school year.
The district’s board of education approved the establishment of the sport earlier this year, and the advertisement of coaches has taken place in the valley.
Athletic Director Joe Skura said he met with Ed Moran, director of education, in the winter of last school year and Moran was looking for ways to include more learners in athletic opportunities.
The two discussed Unified Bocce, and took the idea to high school principal Rachel Kurdziel, assistant principal Brett Marabito, and superintendent Timothy Kantor. All were on board, and Ligonier Valley reached out to Mike Bovino, senior director at Special Olympics to get the ball rolling.
“Mike made us aware of a grant opportunity to help fund the implementation of Bocce at Ligonier Valley,” said Skura. “Mr. Moran took the initiative with his expertise to write the grant, and was able to secure it, to obtain funding for our learners. We are really excited to be able to offer Bocce!”
Bocce is one of the Special Olympics PA Interscholastic Unified Sports. It is a fully inclusive co-ed after school high school sports program which successfully brings together students with and without intellectual disabilities, according to the Special Olympics Unified Sports brochure.
Learners from Ligonier Valley with and without intellectual disabilities will train and compete as equal teammates and become friends through the experience. IUS teams are regarded like every other interscholastic sports team at LVHS, and will compete in the winter season.
Athletes on the team will follow the same registration, PIAA physical, and eligibility protocols as all other sports.
Unified Champion Schools, of which the Interscholastic Unified Sports is part, is a national program in over 7,300 schools which offers inclusive sports, youth leadership, and whole school engagement activities.
Bocce team members will be regarded as a Ligonier Valley High School athlete the same as all other teams.
Matches will be held in the high school gymnasium through the winter season, and athletes will be eligible for a varsity letter.
Bocce teams are permitted a minimum of six and maximum of eight players on the roster who will commit to attending all practices and competitions for the full season. LVHS may host two teams.
A unified Bocce team must have a minimum of three Special Olympics-eligible athletes (defined as having an intellectual disability, developmental disability/some type of autism or cognitive delay) and a minimum of three learners without a disability.
Athletes must be in grades 9-12 and not on any other winter sports team roster.
“The principles of unified sports are to promote inclusion and meaningful involvement,” Skura noted. “We are going to work to ensure every team member is empowered to contribute – everyone trains and competes as equal peers. It’s not a mentorship program, but one where equality is the key and there are no labels. All of the teammates will be looked at for their own unique qualities, talents, and strengths.”
Skura noted that there are regional and state championships for Bocce. “The state finals are held in Hershey at Giant Center coinciding with the boys’ and girls’ basketball state championships,” he explained. “This would be a fabulous experience for our athletes, and we are aiming to get them there! Sign-ups for the team will be held in October with all other winter sports. Athletes will have to have a PIAA physical entered into Arbiter Registration (completed on or after June 1, 2022) to be part of the team.”
Ligonier Valley is one of a few schools in Westmoreland County with Unified Bocce.
More area high schools have unified track and field, which Ligonier Valley may join in on in the future. “We will probably have some matches scheduled with District VI schools since they are geographically close, and our WPIAL neighbors don’t have Bocce,” said Skura. “We are looking at three or so home matches and three or so away matches.”
“I know that Mr. Moran is extremely excited and was very instrumental in making this happen,” Skura enthused. “He is very much a champion for our learners and finding opportunities and experiences for them. His desire to see more learners involved made this happen, and I greatly appreciate it. I think this is a win overall for so many people at LVHS. I’m excited to see what the season brings for us and all of the fun and experiences our athletes will have.”
