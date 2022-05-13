Ligonier Valley Rams ran off with the lead late in the game in a 2-1 victory over Somerset on Thursday. The game was tied one-all with the Rams batting in the bottom of the sixth when Cole Johnson induced Billy Sugden to hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring one run.
Smith, Logan Johnston, Adam Moreland and Leo Bazala each collected one hit to lead Ligonier Valley.
The pitching was strong on both sides. Ligonier Valley’s Tyler Smith struck out ten and walked none. The righthander surrendered one run on five hits over seven innings.
Ligonier Valley 2 Somerset 1
ab r h ab r h
Lambert 3 0 1 Smith 3 0 1 McKelvey 2 0 1 Hollick 2 1 0 Johnson 3 1 1 Moreland 2 1 1 Marker 3 0 0 Johnston 2 0 1 Bender 3 0 2 Michaels 1 0 0 Wassilchalk 2 0 0 Sugden 3 0 0 Thompson 2 0 0 Bazala 2 0 1 Nicklow 2 0 0 Theys 1 0 0 Hainzer 2 0 0 Lawson 2 0 0 Haramato 0 0 0 Schreyer 2 0 0 Totals 26 1 5 Totals 20 2 4
Somerset 000 100 0 — 150 Gr. Latrobe 000 002 x — 242
Doubles: LV: Bazala. Triples: S: Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.