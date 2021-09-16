When long-time Ligonier Valley golf coach Al Gaiardo stepped away from the program prior to the 2020 season, Ryan Podlucky took the reins of both the boys and girls teams.
This year, Gaiardo returned to guide the boys team, while Podlucky remained with the girls squad. Additionally, the district elected to split the teams among two different home courses, as the boys remained at Champion Lakes, while the girls shifted to Ligonier Country Club.
Despite having different coaches and different courses, the objectives for the Rams teams are similar – to show progress, despite featuring rosters filled with youth and inexperience.
The Rams boys finished third in Class 2A Section 2 a year ago, posting a record of 8-4. Nearly every key contributor from that squad moved on, however.
Graduation hit the team hard, with the losses of Jon Rankin, Ryan Jones, Isaac Neidbalson, Paden McIntosh, and Jacob Bleehash. Additionally, senior Ryan Harbert opted to play football instead, and has become a significant factor for Roger Beitel’s squad.
“We miss him, but people have stepped up and they have filled in for him admirably,” explained Gaiardo, who is in his 12th season guiding the program.
While one Harbert is gone, another remains, as younger brother Josh, a junior, joins classmate Gavin McMullen and senior Logan Smith as the most accomplished returners.
Smith, one of just two seniors on the roster, has ascended to the top spot on the team, and he’s consistently shot rounds in the 30s.
“He does a great job in managing the game and managing the course. I’m really pleased with where he is right now with his game,” Gaiardo detailed.
Behind Harbert and McMullen, the sophomore trio of Chad Shank, Luke Lentz, and Brody McIntosh have worked their way into regular spots in the lineup.
“The future looks really bright for us, not only the rest of this year, but the next two years with these kids remaining on the team and getting even better,” Gaiardo stated.
Senior Ben Plowman, sophomores Caleb Laughlin, Aiden Matson, Declan McMullen, Will Morford, and freshman Gabe Ortego round out the roster.
As to be expected with a roster that is made up of primarily underclassmen, the Rams have been inconsistent at times. But their up-and-down performances have not been attributed to a lack of effort or dedication, according to Gaiardo.
“The kids have done everything that I asked them to do. They put in time over the summer. They put in time in the offseason,” he noted. “I’m pleased in terms of the amount of effort they’ve made and the commitment they’ve made so far.”
The Rams defeated former District 6 foe Central Cambria in a non-conference matchup, but dropped their first two section contests against Derry Area and Greensburg Central Catholic. From that point, Ligonier Valley claimed four straight wins in the section, prior to Monday’s setback against the Trojans, 207-225.
“We’re right about where I expected us to be, competing with Greensburg Central Catholic and Derry for one of the top three spots in our section,” Gaiardo revealed. “Our goals from this point on are to go undefeated. If we play as well as we can possibly play, we can compete with everybody and we have a chance every single match. It’ll take us being a little bit more consistent than we are, but I think we definitely have that possibility.”
The Lady Rams have a similar roster composition, with three returning veterans leading the way, and a youthful group of players cracking the lineup for the first time.
Senior Lauren Brant, junior Haley Boyd, and sophomore Amanda Woods were the top competitors a year ago, and they’ve developed into even better players in 2021. Additionally, the shift to Ligonier Country Club has paid dividends, as two of the girls were already members, and their work with the golf pro has seemingly yielded results.
Although Woods provided the best individual round so far this season, shooting a 44 that was just one stroke off the school record, the trio has all taken turns pacing the scoring. All three are separated in their averages by less than one stroke.
“There’s definitely some maturity, and the willingness to compete. It’s a very healthy competition,” Podlucky stated. “The three of them fight really, really hard to earn that No. 1 spot.”
However, the newcomers for the girls team are all newcomers to the sport entirely.
“Every one of my freshmen, the first time that they played nine holes of golf was our tryout round,” explained Podlucky, in his second year at the helm. “They’ve exceeded my expectations beyond my wildest dreams.”
The group of ninth graders consists of Alyssa Johnston, Maggie Markosky, Ana Charlebois, Sierra Nichols, Katie Fieldson, and Isabella Pacienza.
But while those six freshmen have shown plenty of promise, competing against more seasoned opponents has presented some difficulties. Against perennial powerhouse Greensburg Central Catholic, the Lady Rams posted a score of 207, which easily eclipsed the mark Podlucky had set as a goal, but LV quickly learned the dominance of the Centurions.
“We were absolutely, positively excited beyond belief, and we lost by 48 strokes,” Podlucky said.
The Lady Rams came up short against Mount Pleasant Area, as well, and competing without their full lineup, they fell in a tri-match against Geibel Catholic and Southmoreland.
Despite a victory against Derry Area, the early setbacks in section play forced the Rams to temper their expectations heading into the second half of the slate.
While the Lady Rams still eye an improvement of last year’s three wins, the program has already made significant strides in roster size after the 2020 team struggled to meet the requirement of five golfers. With nine golfers on the team, the Lady Rams have been able to give valuable playing time to everyone.
“We actually have enough for a varsity and a JV team. It’s been great,” Podlucky stated.
