The Ligonier Valley boys and girls golf teams are holding their 10th annual Golf Outing July 15 at Champion Lakes.
The format is a scramble with registration at 9 a.m., and shotgun start at 10 a.m. Come out for great food, fun, golf and friendship.
Updated: June 27, 2023 @ 5:35 am
If you have a foursome, are an individual or would like to be a hole sponsor, contact Ligoniervalleygolfboosters@gmail.com or Ligonier Valley Golf Boosters, P.O. Box 843, Ligonier, PA 15658.
