The Ligonier Valley Rams 2022 girls and boys golfers are Katie Fieldson, Amanda Woods, Adelynn Witcoski, Mikayla Smitley, Alexis Gindlesperger, Sierra Nichols, second row, Ella Silvis, Emma Zeglin, Maggie Markosky, Ana Charlebois, Alyssa Johnston, third row, Coach Pat Nichols, Coach Al Gaiardo, Braden Sullenberger, Henrik Elek, Chad Shank, Josh Harbert, Brody McIntosh, Tyler Jones, Coach Joe Vella, fourth row, JP Siemering, Caleb Laughlin, Aidan Matson, Gavin McMullen, Declan McMullen, Will Morford, Luke Lentz, Coach Tyler Kocsis. Absent from photo are Ela Pierce and Houston Hunter.

 PHOTO BY JOE SKURA

Ligonier Valley’s boys’ golf coach Al Gaiardo enters his 16th season at the helm, and said he’s truly looking forward to the season with a great bunch of kids who work hard.

The LV boys’ golf team will compete in 2A, Section 2 of the WPIAL with Derry Area, Greensburg Central Catholic, Greensburg-Salem, Jeannette, Mount Pleasant, and Southmoreland.

