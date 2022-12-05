The Ligonier Valley Lady Rams competed in the Jefferson-Morgan Tip-off Tournament Friday and Saturday and split their weekend’s work.
The Rams handed Beth-Center a 36-20 loss Friday and fell 43-16 to Waynesburg Central Saturday.
A big first quarter boosted Waynesburg to a lead it would not lose to the Rams in their Saturday contest. Lyla Barr led Ligonier Valley with points.
Abby Springer had five rebounds to lead LV. Barr had 4 rebounds, six steals and six blocks, while Madison Marinchak had five steals and three blocks.
The Rams’ Misty Miller was named to the all-tournament team for her weekend play.
Ligonier Valley is now 1-1 and will host Marion Center Dec. 6.
Ligonier Valley
boys basketball
The Ligonier Valley boys basketball team did not get off to the start it envisioned with its play at the United Tournament over the weekend.
The Rams lost to section rivals Derry Area 66-51 on the tournament’s opening day Friday.
After a close first quarter, Derry took advantage of Ligonier Valley’s four-point second-quarter performance to surge ahead going into halftime.
John Jablunovsky led the Rams with a team-high 13 points. Brian Wisniewski added another nine points, while Haden Sierocky added seven points, 10 rebounds, five steals and five assists.
On day two of the tournament, the Rams squared off against host United.
The Lions lept out to a 26-7 lead after one quarter and the Rams had a hard time scrambling to catch up after as United won 75-48.
Parker Hollick led the Rams with 15 points, with Jimmy Pleskovitch adding 12 and Chet Dillamen scoring 10.
United’s Bradley Felix led all scorers with 25 with Tyler Roberts adding 19.
Ligonier Valley’s next game is at Greensburg Central Catholic today.
