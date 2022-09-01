Ligonier Valley girls volleyball blanked Greater Johnstown in a nonconference match Wednesday 3-0. The Lady Rams won 25-21, 25-18 and 25-22.
Saylor Clise had 12 service points (two aces) and 20 assists. Lacy Sosko had eight kills. Emily Rankin had eight service points (two aces) and Ruby Wallace added five kills.
In JV action, Ligonier Valley won in a match-winning third set to take the victory over Greater Johnstown 2-1, losing the first set 23-25, then winning the next two 25-14 and 15-12.
Sydnee Foust had 15 service points (seven aces) and five kills. Alli Heffelfinger and Natalie Bizup each had six points with three aces. Abby Springer had five kills.
Boys cross-country
Derry Area 15, River Valley 50
The Derry Area boys cross-country team took first through fifth place to secure a sweep against visiting nonconference River Valley 15-50 Wednesday.
The Trojans were led by senior Charlie Banks who broke his own home course record by 1:08 running 17:28 to take the individual win.
Sophomore Logan Corbett finished in second running 21:03. Junior Seth Swisher third in 22:43. Sophomore Gabe Gess took fourth in his first ever cross country race in 23:07. Freshman Patrick Peterman finished fifth in 23:29, to round out the sweep. Freshman Sawyer Newhouse finished eight in 26:26.
Girls cross-country
Derry Area 23,
River Valley 32
The Derry Area girls defeated River Valley 23-32 led by sophomore Jane Huss in 21:31 taking the individual win.
Derry then took fourth through seventh places.
Sophomore Gianna Gruska fourth in a lifetime best of 23:58, junior captain Tessa Hayes in a lifetime best of 24:13, senior captain Ashley Baker sixth in 25:37, and freshman Julia Mucci in her first race securing the win and taking seventh in 26:02.
Sophia Doherty 11th place (27:27), Shyanne Hornbaker 12th (27:42), and Rain Loucks thirteenth (27:45) also competed.
Boys golf
Ligonier Valley 197,
Derry Area 202
The Ligonier Valley Rams boys golf team lost a close Class 2A, Section 2 match to Derry Area Wednesday at the Latrobe Elks Golf Course 197-202.
Josh Harbert and Tyler Jones were the low scorers for the Rams, shooting a 39, while Hunter Jurica was the medalist shooting a 36.
With the loss, Ligonier Valley’s record is now 4-3. Derry’s record improves to 6-1.
Ligonier Valley: Josh Harbert 39, Tyler Jones 39, Gavin McMullen 40, Will Morford 41, Luke Lentz 43.
Derry Area: Hunter Jurica 36, Antonio Hauser 38, Ashton Beighley 39, Owen Hammers 41, Hayden Smolleck 43.
Girls golf
Southmoreland 200,
Derry Area 224
Sophia Price led the way as Southmoreland defeated the Lady Trojans at Donegal Highlands Wednesday in a Class 2A, Section 1 match. Price shot a 41 and Alexis Brooks a 44 for the Scotties.
The Lady Trojans were led by Bethany Dixon with a 53, Allie Chamberlain with a 54 and Cameron Smith a 55.
Girls tennis
Franklin Regional 4, Greater Latrobe 1
Franklin Regional defeated Greater Latrobe Wednesday in a Class 3A, Section 1 match 4-1. Below is the match recap:
SINGLES PLAY
No. 1: Ellen Liu (FR) defeated Avery Massaro (L) 5-7, 6-2, 6-1; No. 2: Taylor Shanefelter (L) defeated Hannah Zhang (FR) 6-4, 6-1; No. 3: Michelle Yan (FR) defeated Josie Marts 6-1, 6-3.
DOUBLES PLAY
No. 1: Rachel Poltinnikov/Lucy Zhang (FR) defeated Bridget McHugh/Brooke Coll (L) defeated 6-2, 6-2; No. 2: Makinzie Marcus/Chelsea Williams (FR) defeated Julia Fetter/Kira Floreck (L) 6-4, 6-2.
Field hockey
Greater Latrobe 3,
Aquinas Academy 3
The Latrobe field hockey team opened their fall 2022 season traveling to WPIAL single A Aquinas Academy Tuesday. Itwas a close contest that ended in a tie, 3-3.
Scoring goals for the Wildcats were Hope Cerny with two and Megan Brackney. McKenna Brackney made three saves in goal. Latrobe led the Aquinas Academy in shots 15-8 and in penalty corners 4-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.