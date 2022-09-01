20220901-LVvolley.jpg

The Ligonier Valley girls volleyball team celebrates.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF JOE SKURA

Ligonier Valley girls volleyball blanked Greater Johnstown in a nonconference match Wednesday 3-0. The Lady Rams won 25-21, 25-18 and 25-22.

Saylor Clise had 12 service points (two aces) and 20 assists. Lacy Sosko had eight kills. Emily Rankin had eight service points (two aces) and Ruby Wallace added five kills.

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

