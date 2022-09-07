The Ligonier Valley girls soccer team defeated the Jeannette Jayhawks by a score of 6-0 on Tuesday to pick up the Lady Rams’ first win of the season.
Senior Kiersten Auman scored four goals while senior Mikayla Moore added two goals. Senior Olyvia Hartman had three assists. The Rams are now 1-2 as they head to Yough today.
Greater Latrobe 5, Connellsville 0
The Lady Wildcats tennis team swept Connellsville for a Class 3A, Section 1 win Tuesday. Taylor Shanefelter, Josie Marts and Bridget McHugh won handily in singles competition. The teams of Brooke Coll/Kira Floreck and Sarah Lazeski/Summer Popella won in doubles play for Greater Latrobe.
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
