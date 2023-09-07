It was a really close match between the Lady Rams of Ligonier Valley and their counterparts from Mount Pleasant Area, but it was that team from Mount Pleasant the managed to do just enough and win 194-199.
Despite the loss, there were a couple of good performances by the Lady Rams. Amanda Woods and Adalyn Witcoski both shot a 42, good enough to be the overall medalist on the day and easily lead their team.
