With the Ligonier Valley girls golf team’s 214-227 win over River Valley at Chestnut Ridge Golf Club Wednesday, Sept. 14, the team broke the school record for most wins in a season. The previous record was five in 2019.
Junior Amanda Woods shot a 48 while Adelynn Witcoski and Alyssa Johnston both shot 54, and Ana Charlebois scored 58 for the Lady Rams’ final score.
“We are pretty excited to get the win at Chestnut Ridge against River Valley to break the record for most wins in a season,” said Woods. “It was our first time playing that course, so I am proud of how our team played. We have one more regular-season match against the strong Greensburg Central Catholic team. We are hoping for sunny weather this time since our last match was a rainout and only one twosome finished against them.”
Woods has been the team’s leader, and Ligonier Valley first-year head coach Tyler Kocsis credited her efforts and that of the entire team for their dedication this season.
“Coaching this team has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life,” Kocsis reflected. With this year being my first time as a head coach, I didn’t know what to expect. The girls deserve all the credit, they make the job easy! They all have been putting in the time and effort, and it is awesome to see it pay off. It is crazy to see the improvement from our spring workouts to now. It makes you take a step back.”
Kocsis said breaking the school record has him speechless. “I was part of championship teams as a player during my time in high school, but the coaching side is totally different and more enjoyable and rewarding. When the coaches were adding up the scores at the end of the match today, I started to see that we were going to win. The moment I told the girls that we won the match and broke the school record, it gave me chills.”
“Amanda (Woods) has been the heart and soul of the team,” Kocsis continued. “She has been the top school in almost every match we have competed in. With tying the school record for lowest nine holes, to placing seventh out of 60 golfers in the Westmoreland County Coaches Association meet, it has been a fantastic year for her. No one deserves it more. Her dedication to the game is unmatched. I can not say how much of a privilege it is to be coaching her.”
The Lady Rams’ coach said along with Woods, co-captain Alyssa Johnston has also made an impact. “With no seniors on our team, we needed two girls to step up and they did exactly that.”
Other members of the team include Maggie Markosky, Sierra Nichols, Ella Silvis, Katie Fieldson, Mikayla Smitley, Ema Zeglin, Alexis Gindlesperger, and Ella Pierce, whom Kocsis said has been a pleasure to coach.
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
