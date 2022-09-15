With the Ligonier Valley girls golf team’s 214-227 win over River Valley at Chestnut Ridge Golf Club Wednesday, Sept. 14, the team broke the school record for most wins in a season. The previous record was five in 2019.

Junior Amanda Woods shot a 48 while Adelynn Witcoski and Alyssa Johnston both shot 54, and Ana Charlebois scored 58 for the Lady Rams’ final score.

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

