The Ligonier Valley Lady Rams golf team beat the previous record for wins in a season with a 199-223 win against Southmoreland on Tuesday. The win is the seventh of the season for Ligonier Valley, breaking the previous record of six.
The Lady Rams were led on the links by Amanda Woods. Woods shot a 43 for the day, good enough to lead both teams to be the overall medalist for the match.
Adelynn Witcoski wasn’t too far behind Woods, finishing the day with a 47 on the scorecard. That finish was good enough to be the second best behind Woods out of both teams.
Alyssa Johnston and Sierra Nichols were next up for the Lady Rams on Tuesday. Johnston finished the day with a 54 while Nichols was one stroke back with a 55.
Ella Silvis rounded out the performance for Ligonier Valley, posting a 58 to conclude the team effort.
The win gets the Lady Rams to 7-3 on the season and 4-3 in section play. The Lady Rams will be back in action on Thursday when they play host to Greensburg Central Catholic.
