Ligonier Valley

The Ligonier Valley Lady Rams golf team beat the previous record for wins in a season with a 199-223 win against Southmoreland on Tuesday. The win is the seventh of the season for Ligonier Valley, breaking the previous record of six.

The Lady Rams were led on the links by Amanda Woods. Woods shot a 43 for the day, good enough to lead both teams to be the overall medalist for the match.

