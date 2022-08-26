The Ligonier Valley girls golf team won their Class 2A, Section 1 match 227-236 against Southmoreland Thursday.Amanda Woods was the medalist with a 52. The Rams are now 4-1 overall. LIGONIER VALLEY: Amanda Woods 52, Adelynn Witcoski 58, Alyssa Johnston 59, Ana Charlebois 59, Sierra Nichols 58.

GCC 183,

