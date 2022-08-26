The Ligonier Valley girls golf team won their Class 2A, Section 1 match 227-236 against Southmoreland Thursday.Amanda Woods was the medalist with a 52. The Rams are now 4-1 overall. LIGONIER VALLEY: Amanda Woods 52, Adelynn Witcoski 58, Alyssa Johnston 59, Ana Charlebois 59, Sierra Nichols 58.
The Lady Trojans visited Mt. Odin Golf Course to take on the defending champion Greensburg CC team in a Class 2A, Section 1 girls golf contest Thursday. Derry Area fell to the Centurions 183-234.
GCC’s Izzy Aigner shot an impressive 34 to lead all scorers. Derry was led by Bethany Dixon with a 54 with teammates Cameron Smith recording a 56, Allie Chamberlain a 57.
