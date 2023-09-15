Ligonier Valley

The Lady Rams golf team dropped its match against Greensburg Central Catholic 179-199 on Thursday.

Amanda Woods was the leader for the Rams on Thursday, shooting a 46 to lead her team. The honors for the overall lowest finisher would belong to a member of the Greensburg Central Catholic team who finished the day with a 40.

