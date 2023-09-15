The Lady Rams golf team dropped its match against Greensburg Central Catholic 179-199 on Thursday.
Amanda Woods was the leader for the Rams on Thursday, shooting a 46 to lead her team. The honors for the overall lowest finisher would belong to a member of the Greensburg Central Catholic team who finished the day with a 40.
Next up for Ligonier Valley was Adelynn Witcoski. Witcoski finished two strokes behind Woods, shooting a 48 in the match.
Sierra Nichols closely followed Witcoski, finishing one stroke back with a 49 on the scorecard.
Ligonier Valley used performances by Alyssa Johnston and Ella Silvis to round out its effort on Thursday. They shot a 56 and 63 respectively.
The loss drops the Lady Rams’ record to 7-4 on the season and 4-4 in section play. The Lady Rams will return to action after a few days off with a matchup against River Valley next Wednesday.
