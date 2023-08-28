This past Friday the Ligonier Valley Lady Rams girls golf team was in action against Greensburg Central Catholic, but it was GCC that picked up the win.
The Lady Rams fell to their opponent 198-204, dropping their record to 5-2 and 2-2 in section play.
Amanda Woods led the way for Ligonier Valley in the loss. She shot a 46 on the day. It was good enough to tie for the second-best score of the day.
The overall leader belonged to the Greensburg Central Catholic team; Izzy Aiyner shot an impressive 38 in the win for GCC.
Following behind Woods for the Lady Rams was Adelyn Witcoski. Witcoski finished three strokes behind Woods, finishing the day with a 49 on the scorecard.
Sierra Nichols and Ella Silvis rounded out the players whose scores were used for Ligonier Valley. The duo put forth scores of 52 and 57 respectively.
Rounding out the team overall for Ligonier Valley were Alexis Gindlesperger and Ema Zeglin. They tied with one another, both posting a 66 over the course of the day.
The loss does drop the record for Ligonier Valley, but as the 5-2 record would indicate, the season has been largely successful for the Lady Rams up to this point. They will return to action on Sept. 6 when they face off against Mount Pleasant.
