Ligonier Valley fell, 55-18, to Mount Pleasant Area in a Class 4A, Section 3 game Thursday.
The Vikings jumped out to a lead early and closed the first quarter up, 12-3. Mount Pleasant Area would further its lead in the second quarter going up 28-8 at the half.
The second half proved more of the same as the Vikings continued to roll offensively, while the Lady Rams struggled to find their offense.
The Vikings’ Tiffany Zelmore led all scorers with 25 points. For the Lady Rams, Madison Marinchak had nine points and six steals, with Sydnee Foust adding four points and five rebounds and Madison Griffin contributed three steals and three rebounds.
Ligonier Valley will close out its season at Elizabeth Forward today.
———
MOUNT PLEASANT AREA (55) Zelmore 8-7-25; Smith 5-2-12; R. Gesinski 1-1-3; Bailey 4-1-9; Hutchinson 1-0-3; H. Gesinki 1-0-3; Garn 0-0-0. Totals, 20-11(18)—55
LIGONIER VALLEY (18) Marinchak 3-0-9; Miller 1-0-3; Barr 1-0-2; Painter 1-0-2; Foust 2-0-4; Myers 0-0-0. Totals, 7-0(3)—18.
Score by Quarters Mt. Pleasant 12 16 12 15 — 55 Lig. Valley 3 5 7 3 — 18 Three-point field goals: MPA: Zelmore-2; R. Gesinski, H. Gesinki, Hutchinson-1 LV: Miller-1
