The Ligonier Valley High School football and baseball programs have teamed up to organize the 2022 Ligonier Valley Rams Classic golf outing at Champion Lakes Golf Course on Friday, Aug. 5.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit both athletic programs.
The schedule of events for the outing includes registration at 11 a.m. followed by a putting contest on the driving range at noon and a shotgun start, scramble format, at 1 p.m.
Dinner, awards, a basket raffle and silent auction will take place at 6 p.m.
Cost for the Rams Classic is $100 per golfer, $400 per foursome, $70 for 2021 Rams Alumni, and $40 for dinner only. Price includes golf, cart, dinner, refreshments, and skill prizes. Other “on course” contests will also be available.
Opportunities to sponsor the Rams Classic include a $500 meal sponsorship, $350 beverage cart, $300 hot dog at the turn, and a $300 registration table sponsorship.
All sponsorships will be recognized with signage at the event and recognition on social media.
One may also choose to be a: State Championship level sponsor for $1,000 and receive the benefits of the golf for four, cart, embroidered LV golf towels, beverage cart sponsorship, tee sign, signage on tables, and social media recognition; WPIAL Championship level sponsor for $750 and receive golf for four, cart, dinner, embroidered LV golf towels, brochure sponsorship, tee sign, signage on tables, and social media recognition; Ram Pride level sponsorship for $600 and receive golf for four, cart, dinner, embroidered LV golf towels, and tee sign.
Head football coach Roger Beitel and head baseball coach Jason Bush and the members of both teams are appreciative of the sponsorships, support, and participation in the Rams Classic. Both coaches have reached out to athletes on the teams to assist in the promotion of the event and are seeking your commitment.
The registration deadline for the Rams Classic is July 23, and you may email LVRamsFootballBooster@gmail.com with questions or commitments to get involved. Check out the Ligonier Valley Rams Classic Golf Outing Facebook page for up-to-date information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.