Host Mount Pleasant Area got its offense working early and defeated Ligonier Valley, 11-1, for a Class 3A, Section 3 win Tuesday.
The Vikings had a six-run second inning to leap out to a sizable lead it would not lose to the Rams.
Ligonier Valley’s sole run came in the top-of-the-fifth inning. It came when Lucas Mills singled and scored Connor Tunstall.
Mount Pleasant Area would add another four runs in the bottom of the inning to seal its win.
Ligonier Valley will travel to Homer-Center for an exhibition game on May 5. It will close out its season next week with a two-game series against Derry Area.
–––––
Lig. Valley 1 Mount Pleasant 11 (five inn.)
