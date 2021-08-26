For the first time in Ligonier Valley head coach Roger Beitel’s 18 years at the helm of the football program, the Rams will begin the season having won their previous game — in this case a 53-48 thriller against Shady Side Academy in last year’s finale.
“Truth be told, we were in the playoffs 14 out of 17 years,” Beitel said, “But we had never experienced that. And that became kind of a springboard into the offseason, because again, having all that excitement was just something we never experienced before.”
The Rams just missed the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs last season — in their return to District 7 — finishing 4-3 overall and 2-2 (third place) in the Allegheny Conference. With a winning overall record, Ligonier Valley set a school-record finishing a sixth consecutive season with a non-losing mark. The Rams also reached another milestone in remaining unbeaten at home for five consecutive seasons.
Now, Ligonier Valley, which returns nearly its entire starting lineup from last season, will look to build upon that momentum from the Shady Side Academy victory in a Week Zero non-conference matchup on the road against Indiana Area 7 p.m. Friday.
“I know the feel of the team is that they’re really excited, because we didn’t have this kind of a buildup last year; everything was a little bit different,” Beitel said. “And now we’re as close to normalcy as really you can be in a global pandemic.”
In last year’s matchup against Shady Side Academy, Haden Sierocky scored six touchdowns, including the game-winning score and victory-clinching interception. Beitel expects the junior quarterback to pick up where he left off last season.
“He broke the school record for touchdowns in a game at six, which is an incredible record held by some of the best athletes that we’ve ever had come through the school,” Beitel said. “So for him to do that I think really set the tone and gave him a lot of confidence coming into 2021.”
Last year, Indiana Area finished the season with a 2-5 overall record competing in the Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference. However, the Little Indians return a pair of rushers who combined for nearly 1,750 yards in 2020: Quarterback Devin Flint and fullback Zach Herrington.
“Defensively we have to stop their running game,” Beitel said. “They have a vaunted running game. We have to create turnovers. If we do that, it will put our offense in a good position.”
With Sierocky taking the snaps, the Rams will look to senior running back Nick Beitel, as well as fellow seniors Grant Dowden and Miles Higgins in the backfield.
“Offensively, we have to take advantage of any opportunities that we have,” Beitel said. “We have to establish the run and whenever they give us things in the passing game we have to be willing to throw it. And when that ball is up, the kids have to catch it.”
While the two teams haven’t squared off in 76 years, the Rams hold a 6-2 all-time record against the Indians, according to information provided by resident local historian Doug Kurtz.
They only played once previously when both teams were in the WPIAL in 1927. From 1942 to 1945, during World War II, the two teams played four times as the last game of the season on Nov. 11, then called Armistice Day. The 1945 game was played on Monday, Nov. 12, because Nov. 11 was a Sunday.
Laurel Valley, New Florence, and Bolivar High Schools never played Indiana in football. Ligonier Valley is 3-0 at home and 3-2 on the road all-time against Indiana.
“One of the things that’s really cool is in one of those wins, Doug Kurtz’s grandfather was the coach, and so I said to him, ‘It would be really cool to have something in common with your grandfather,’ and he said, ‘Yes, it would,’” Beitel noted. “So it goes back a long way and we’re close. We’re not too far away from each other. I think it’s a good game for both teams.
“You get an opportunity to go against a quality opponent in a beautiful facility and it’s game one of 10. Regardless of who it is, we’re excited to play. And we’re certainly very excited to play over at Indiana on Friday.”
