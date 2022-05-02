The Derry Area at Ligonier Valley baseball game Saturday came down to a dramatic late-inning end when, with the game tied, Leo Bazala drew a walk with the bases loaded. It scored a run and put Ligonier Valley up by one, 12-11, for the Class 3A, Section 3 victory Saturday.
The Rams were down 11-10 coming into the bottom-of-the seventh inning, they evened the score at 11-all when Colin Michaels hit a single scoring Haden Sierocky setting the stage for Bazala’s walk scoring Adam Moreland.
Derry Area went up early in the contest scoring two runs in the first and another in the second to go up 3-0 early.
Ligonier Valley found its offense in the third inning, scoring two runs to bring the score to 3-2.
A five-run lead in the fourth inning was big for the Rams. Bazala, Sierocky, Moreland, Broderick Schreyer, and Billy Sugden each had RBIs in the fame, putting Ligonier Valley up 8-2.
Derry would respond in the top-of-the-fifth inning when it would rally for six runs and the lead, again, 9-8.
Michaels pitched Ligonier Valley Rams to victory. The pitcher went two-and-a-third innings, allowing two runs on four hits. Bazala threw two-thirds of an inning in relief.
Tyler Smith started the game for Ligonier Valley Rams. The righthander went four innings, allowing three runs on four hits, striking out two and walking one.
John Wasnick started the game for Derry Area. The pitcher lasted three innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out four.
There are games where teams can do no wrong and then there are games were nothing can go right. Nothing came easy for Ligonier Valley on Friday, as it fell 10-0 to Kiski Area in an exhibition baseball game.
One bright spot for Ligonier Valley Rams was a single by Haden Sierocky in the first inning.
Parker Hollick took the loss for Ligonier Valley Rams. The pitcher went three and two-thirds innings, allowing ten runs on 11 hits and striking out five.
Sierocky led Ligonier Valley Rams with one hit in two at-bats.
–––––
Derry Area 11 Lig. Valley 12
ab r h ab r h
Angus 1 0 0 Schreyer 1 3 0 Cotton 1 0 0 Hollick 4 1 0 Barkley 1 1 1 Sierocky 4 2 3 Wasnick 5 0 2 Moreland 1 2 0 Fridley 4 2 2 Johnston 2 0 0 Ray 1 1 1 Sugden 2 0 1 Bush 2 2 1 Michaels 4 0 1 Gray 4 1 1 Bazala 3 1 2 Beighley 4 1 1 Smith 2 1 1 M.Fridley 3 0 0 Theys 3 2 2 Jones 3 2 1 Papuga 2 0 0 Totals 31 11 10 Totals 26 12 10
DA 210 060 2 — 11102 LV 002 620 2 — 12104
Doubles: DA: Ray. LV: Bazala, Sierocky. Strikeouts by: DA: Wasnick-4. LV: Smith-2, Michaels-0. Winning pitcher: Colin Michaels.
–––––
