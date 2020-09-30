The Ligonier Valley girls’ volleyball team narrowly edged out Derry Area, 3-1, during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 5 matchup, while Greater Latrobe swept Hempfield Area in Class 4A, Section 3 play, both on Tuesday.
The Lady Rams won three games by a two-point margin, taking the first, 25-23. The Lady Trojans won the second game, 25-17, but the Lady Rams sealed their victory with 27-25 and 25-23 wins.
Ligonier Valley improved to 3-2, while Derry Area fell to 3-2 in section play and 3-3 overall. The Lady Rams lost to Deer Lakes last Wednesday.
Haley Stormer recorded a team-high 15 kills for Ligonier Valley, with Lizzy Crissman and Kailey Johnston each tallying seven. Crissman also contributed five blocks, and Stormer added three. Bella Vargulish guided the Lady Rams’ offensively with 26 assists.
Makenzie Eades led Derry Area with six kills. Tiana Moracco and Kiley Latshaw each contributed four kills.
Sydney Williams totaled 30 digs, while Megan Baker provided 18 assists.
Ligonier Valley travels to East Allegheny on Thursday, while Derry Area hosts East Allegheny, Monday at 7:30 p.m., both in WPIAL Class 2A, Section 5 play.
Greater Latrobe swept Hempfield Area, 25-22, 25-18 and 25-22, also on Tuesday.
Emma Fenton led the Lady Wildcats in scoring for a third consecutive match with 10 kills. Greater Latrobe recorded an additional 18 kills by Gracie Wetzel (7), Lily Fenton (5), Anna Rafferty (4) and Emma Blair with two.
Lily Fenton dished 17 assists, and Emma Fenton provided 10.
Lily Fenton also led a scrappy Lady Wildcats defense with 10 digs, followed by Bailey Watson with nine and Emma Fenton, seven. Anna Rafferty recorded two blocks, with Emma Blair tallying one.
Greater Latrobe improved to 4-1 in section play and 5-1 overall. The Lady Wildcats host Norwin, Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in a section matchup.
Ligonier Valley’s junior varsity squad defeated Derry Area, 2-1, winning the first game 25-13, dropping the second, 25-21, and capping its victory with a 15-5 win.
Derry Area’s Caitlyn Aaron recorded five kills, and Emily Berkhimer totaled seven aces.
Greater Latrobe’s JV squad also earned a 2-1 victory against Hempfield Area.
The Lady Wildcats split the first two games, both at 25-17, and won a decisive third game, 17-15.
Paige Watson and Elle Snyder paced the team offensively tallying four kills each. Madison Gresh added two kills, with Celsey Johnson recording one. Ava Krehlik provided nine assists, while Ava Krehlik, Gabby Sukay and Giovanna Jones were the top defenders combining for 16 digs.
