Ligonier Valley softball continues to roll on toward the playoffs. The Lady Rams notched another Class 2A, Section 2 victory, this time by knocking off host Apollo-Ridge 9-3 Monday.
The win moves Ligonier Valley to 13-3 overall and 12-0 in section play.
The Rams got their offense started in the first inning when Payton LaVale singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.
Ligonier Valley would add two runs in the next two innings to go up 5-0 after three innings.
The Lady Rams tallied three runs in the fifth inning courtesy of a home run by Cheyenne Piper.
The Vikings would score three runs in the sixth inning, but could not overcome the sizeable Ligonier Valley lead.
Piper, LaVale, Natalie Bizup and Ruby Wallace all collected multiple hits for Ligonier Valley. Bizup led the Rams with three hits in four at-bats.
Piper earned the win for the Rams. She surrendered three runs on four hits over seven innings, striking out 13 and walking none.
Ligonier Valley will host Indiana Area on May 12.
