Clara Wallace claimed a medal for Ligonier Valley at a cross-country race in Altoona.

Out of a field of 124 runners Ligonier Valley’s Clara Wallace took the 17th place medal and led the Lady Rams to an 8th-place finish out of the 8 schools.

Also finishing strong for the Lady Rams was Rhian Sabo (36th), Gabby Palmer (41st), Adleigh Myers (88th) and Lyla Barr (95th).

