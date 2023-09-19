Out of a field of 124 runners Ligonier Valley’s Clara Wallace took the 17th place medal and led the Lady Rams to an 8th-place finish out of the 8 schools.
Also finishing strong for the Lady Rams was Rhian Sabo (36th), Gabby Palmer (41st), Adleigh Myers (88th) and Lyla Barr (95th).
The Ligonier Valley junior varsity girls cross-country squad also had good finishes. Kylie Ross finished 25th, Riley Riddll was 24th, Anna Stauffer 33rd and Madison Emery 49th, out of the 61 junior varsity runners.
In the boys race, out of 141 runners and 19 teams the Ligonier Valley boys finished 16th.
Simeon Pope led the squad, finishing 51st. Austin Convard was 89th, Skyler Emery 105th, Hunter Charlebois 115th, and Landen Hoyman rounded out the effort for the Rams.
The Ligonier Valley cross-country teams will return to action on Tuesday at a tri-meet featuring Hempfield Area and Yough.
