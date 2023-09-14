On Tuesday the Ligonier Valley cross-country teams opened their WPIAL season with a double dual meet against host Indiana Area and Norwin cross-country teams. The Norwin teams defeated both Ligonier Valley and Indiana.
The Norwin boys grabbed the top six spots against Ligonier Valley and Indiana Area. The Indiana Area boys also took the top six spots against Ligonier Valley. Simeon Pope was the Rams’ top finisher. Out of 51 runners Pope finished 15th.
